WWE is currently going through a period of roster cuts following the widely publicised merger with the UFC. A large amount of surprising releases have already taken place on both the main roster and the developmental roster over in NXT with more being expected over the weekend.

One release that didn't come as a surprise to WWE officials however was NXT star Quincy Elliott, who reportedly had a bit of a reputation backstage of stirring up problems.

Elliott, who wrestled on the independent circuit under the name of Congo Crush, only debuted for the WWE in 2022, but has sparingly been used in a major capacity, likely due to the reported backstage controversies that resulted in them getting released.

What problems did Quincy Elliott cause backstage?

Quincy Elliott made their official debut on NXT just over a year ago in September 2022 and initially created some buzz with the WWE Universe, who were a fan of their eccentric ring attire and natural charisma.

Quincy had already wrestled a handful of matches for WWE throughout 2022, but didn't 'officially' join the roster until September. He completely owned the "Super Diva" gimmick and looked initially poised to make some waves over on the developmental brand. Quincy came out as non-binary in December 2022 and stated they preferred "they and them" pronouns.

Quincy came out as non-binary in response to accusations that they had created several 'burner accounts' on social media to make transphobic comments, with 'screenshot evidence' of the alleged incidents also being posted online.

Since then, Quincy denied all allegations, but has been consistently "review bombed" on a number of top professional wrestling resource platforms.

Fightful has now commented on Elliott's release, stating that they were 'trouble', and it looks like they were always going to be one of the first names on the chopping block once the roster cuts went live.

"Quincy Elliott was trouble. Quincy Elliott caused all kinds of issues for the staff in WWE. It was somebody who was always going to be up next on the chopping block. No other way to put it. Quincy Elliott was gonna get cut.

Latest news on Quincy Elliot

It looks like Elliott is not done with professional wrestling after a new post on their Instagram was captioned with the following comment:

”I have a lot to say. And a whole lot more to accomplish, My creativity will not be denied. See you in 30 days.” - Quincy Elliott on Instagram.

It remains to be seen what the 28-year-old star will do next, but their comments about their WWE release and the controversies surrounding their short run will certainly be interesting when Quincy is ready to talk about them.

So far, there have been a massive amount of roster cuts and more are 'expected'. Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin and Matt Riddle are among the names of top talent released this week.

