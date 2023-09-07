Highlights Uncertainty surrounds Brock Lesnar's future with WWE, with rumors suggesting he may not return until the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Recent reports clarify that Lesnar's contract with WWE is a written one, dispelling rumours that he's only under a verbal agreement right now.

Fans are hoping for a match between Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 40, but Brock's potential title aspirations and history with Seth Rollins may lead to a different matchup.

Brock Lesnar’s next appearance in WWE is still uncertain, with his last appearance for the wrestling giant coming at SummerSlam at the beginning of August.

At the show, which took place on the first weekend in August in Detroit, the trilogy between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes came to an end, with the former AEW star standing tall.

Since his loss, rumors emerged that claimed that 'The Beast' is not returning this year, which was followed by reports claiming that Lesnar’s deal with WWE was just a verbal agreement, rather than a written deal.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar's WWE contract

The aforementioned rumours brought in a lot of uncertainty regarding Brock's future with the Triple H-led company. However, a recent report has shed some light on his contract status.

Though Lesnar raised Cody Rhodes’ hands out of respect after his loss at SummerSlam, Brock has not returned to TV since then. As noted, rumors floated around after the show claiming that the ten-time World Champion was taking a significant break from WWE, potentially not even returning until the 2024 Royal Rumble in January of next year.

With no official word on his return, recent rumours left Lesnar’s future in WWE uncertain. The speculation claimed that Brock had a verbal contract with WWE, unlike others whose deal are written and signed, leading to some speculated that he actually won't be returning at all.

However, a recent report from Ringside News might calm things down. As per the report, a tenured member of WWE has clarified that Brock Lesnar’s contract with the company is a written one and he isn't under any verbal agreement, as fans had been led to believe.

This makes it safe to say that Brokc isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and if all goes to plan, has more matches on his deal and will be making a comeback to compete in the squared circle before too long.

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40?

Brock Lesnar’s appearance at WrestleMania 39 didn't overwhelm the fans. Though 'The Beast' was shown love and respect those in attendance in Hollywood, his match against Omos didn't exactly entertain the WWE Universe as the company would have hoped.

However, with WrestleMania XL approaching fast, WWE might have some big plans for the 46-year-old, at least that's what fans are hoping for.

Lesnar v Gunther seems to be a dream match for fans right now, and with the Intercontinental Champion's recent success on Raw, he's surely on Lesnar's radar.

A match between the two was supposedly heavily discussed, and even planned, for WrestleMania 39 at one stage, but for whatever reason, Triple H opted to go in different directions for both men.

However, with Lesnar and Gunther being two of the biggest hard-hitters in WWE currently, a rivalry between them would be a treat to watch, and something that fans have been calling for Triple H to book for quite some time.

Though Gunther is on Lesnar’s radar right now, and a match is definitely something that's being considered, Brock might have a title in his sights, and could end up facing someone else at the big show in April 2024.

Lesnar has not held a World Championship since he lost to Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All match at WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. However, with a new World Heavyweight Championship on Seth Rollins’ shoulder right now, the 46-year-old might be eager to win that belt for the first time since its inception this year..

With the history between Rollins and Brock, a rivalry between both men around WrestleMania XL would be amazing. Time will tell what WWE has planned for Lesnar upon his return though, as anything up to now is just speculation.

With the history between Rollins and Brock, a rivalry between both men around WrestleMania XL would be amazing. Time will tell what WWE has planned for Lesnar upon his return though, as anything up to now is just speculation.