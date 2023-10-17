Highlights Rumors are circulating that Brock Lesnar may return to WWE at Crown Jewel 2023, but a new report suggests otherwise, leaving fans disappointed.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE TV since his loss at SummerSlam 2023, and his return date remains unknown.

The match card for Crown Jewel is starting to take shape, with Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship and Roman Reigns likely defending his title as well.

Brock Lesnar, one of the biggest and most decorated wrestlers in all wrestling, has been absent from WWE TV since his loss at SummerSlam 2023 to Cody Rhodes.

Rumors of him being booked to return at Crown Jewel 2023 have surfaced the internet lately, but all might not be what it seems regarding the ten-time World Champion's immediate future.

A new report has emerged that sheds some light on Lesnar’s status for the Premium Live Event, which is due to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar

Lesnar has been very active in WWE this year. Starting from Royal Rumble to numerous back-to-back PLE appearances, 'The Beast' has been one of the major names on the match cards of many major shows this year.

However, since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, Lesnar has not returned to WWE TV, and no one really knows when the former UFC star can be expected back.

After an intense rivalry with Rhodes, Brock had nothing but respect for his rival. After their match at SummerSlam, despite suffering a loss, Lesnar raised Rhodes’ hand as a true moment of respect in what was, according to Triple H, an 'unscripted' moment.

Fans have been waiting for Lesnar to make his return to TV, and recently rumours of Lesnar being planned for WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia next month took the internet by storm, adding fuel to that fire.

Name Brock Lesnar Nickname 'The Beast' Date of Birth July 12, 1977 (age 46) Height 6ft 3" Weight 286lbs Trained By Brad Rheingans, Curt Hennig, Dean Malenko, Doug Basham & Nightmare Danny Davis Debut October 11, 2000 Titles Won 7x WWE Championship, 3x Universal Championship, 2002 King of the Ring tournament winner, 2019 Money in the Bank match winner & 2003 and 2022 Royal Rumble match winner

Will Brock Lesnar be at Crown Jewel 2023?

Though the reports of 'The Beast' being at Crown Jewel got the WWE Universe excited, a new report has thrown a spanner into the works, and it's likely to leave many disappointed.

As per Ringside News, Brock's time off WWE TV is set to continue, with Triple H not planning on having Lesnar in Saudi Arabia for November 4's Crown Jewel show.

After his loss at SummerSlam, reports of Lesnar taking time off TV until the next year began to circulate, and with him now missing Crown Jewel, it seems like we won't see the decorated star on our screens until 2024, unless something changes.

What matches are happening at Crown Jewel?

Crown Jewel 2023 is dawning upon us and the match card is starting to get confirmed. On the latest episode of Raw, WWE confirmed that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the PLE next month.

With Roman Reigns returning to TV this week on SmackDown, 'The Tribal Chief' will likely also defend his title at the Saudi Arabia event. While AJ Styles and John Cena were rumored to challenge Reigns at points over the last few weeks, it seems like LA Knight is being pushed to have a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Also confirmed on Raw was a five-way match for Rhea Ripley's Women's Championship, with the Australian set to defend her title in Saudi Arabia against Zoey Stark, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Raquel Rodriguez.

