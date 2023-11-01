Highlights Lance Anoa'i has been released from MLW and is now a free agent, raising speculation about him potentially joining WWE and becoming part of The Bloodline.

WWE has had multiple opportunities to sign Lance in the past but have chosen not to, though he has made appearances on WWE television in the past.

There is a chance that Lance Anoa'i could join The Bloodline storyline in WWE, as he has expressed interest in being part of it, and his family members have already benefited from the storyline. The timing of his free agency adds to the intrigue.

Lance Anoa'i, the cousin of current Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has become a free agent after requesting and being granted his release from MLW as the company has been undergoing a significant amount of changes amidst a lawsuit against WWE.

Anoa'i, 31, had been teaming with 27-year-old Juicy Finau, who was also granted his release at the same time as an iteration of the 'Samoan Swat Team'. The pair are now free agents and free to move to any company of their chosing.

Given his famous lineage, many have been wondering if Lance will find himself as a member of the WWE roster sometime down the line, potentially evening joining The Bloodline. Anoa'i has actually had several short stints in WWE in the past, including televised matches, but WWE passed on signing him to a full-time contract.

WWE turned down the chance to sign Lance Anoa'i

Lance's last WWE tryout took place back in 2019 when he appeared on television as a representative of the Anoa'i family to take on Shane McMahon, who, alongside Drew McIntyre, was embroiled in a heated rivalry against Roman Reigns. At the time, 'The Big Dog' was just finding his true stride as a main eventer on WWE television.

Anoa'i's appearance would end up becoming a squash match as Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre brutalized the young lion, until Roman Reigns himself made the save. Nothing came of the tryout appearance, and Anoa'i returned to work on the independent circuit. He also had previous tryouts for WWE back in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

Anoa'i is mostly recognizable for being one-third of the 'Samoan Swat Team' faction over in MLW until his release from the company this week. Interestingly, Jacob Fatu, another member of the faction and member of the Anoa'i family, has yet to comment on if he will be following Lance into free agency.

Providing more on the situation, Fightful noted that WWE had multiple opportunities to sign Lance in the past, but for reasons unknown, have always opted against doing so...

WWE has had the opportunity to sign Lance An’oi a number of times. I’m not sure necessarily if there’s a ton of interest there. Im not sure, but I can say that WWE has had the opportunity to sign him a bunch of times. He had a tryout there. He worked for NOAH throughout this year. He worked for WWE three times over the last five years. I know he worked SmackDown with Rhett Titus. He worked NXT against Authors of Pain. Then he worked Shane McMahon and Roman Reigns was involved in that segment as well. He’s not a stranger to WWE. He’s been on their radar for a decade.

Lance Anoa'i could join The Bloodline

WWE has yet to pull the trigger on giving a climactic end to the incredible Bloodline storyline that has been dominating TV for over a year. The storyline also saw fellow Anoa'i family member, Solo Sikoa, make his rise to prominence on WWE's main roster, and there is always a chance that WWE would hire more members of the family to progress the story even further.

Lance Anoa'i himself has gone on the record to state that he feels his entire family who are active in wrestling outside WWE have all benefited from WWE's bloodline saga in a massive way. Anoa'i has also stated he would love to be bought in, along with Jacob Fatu, to help further the storyline.

As of this writing, it is currently unknown if Triple H or any of WWE's creative team currently have their eyes on bringing Lance Anoa'i into the WWE family on a fulltime basis, but the timing of his free agency is interesting to say the least.