In recent years, we've seen numerous former WWE Superstars step out of retirement, despite the fact they were initially forced to hang their boots up due to serious injuries.

The likes of Adam 'Edge' Copeland, Christian Cage and Daniel Bryan all looked like they'd stepped away from wrestling for good, before they were somehow able to return, having recovered significantly to the point where they were able to continue doing what they loved on a regular basis.

With the advancement of technology among other things, fans began speculating on whether we'd ever see other talent who had their careers cut short, also return.

Paige eventually did, arriving in AEW earlier this year as Saraya, and Edge eventually shared an emotional picture of himself alongside her and Bryan, highlighting the fact that the three had overcome so many obstacles and returned to the ring against all odds, which you can see below.

Unfortunately, there's one wrestler who was also forced to retire due to a serious injury, but fans hoping for his return should give up now, according to WWE Superstar Natalya.

Tyson Kidd will never wrestle again

After seeing several stars return from seemingly career-ending injuries, it was only a matter of time before the possibility of Tyson Kidd return to the ring was pondered and Chris Van Vliet decided to use his interview with Natalya as an opportunity to ask her about it.

The Queen of Harts, who has been married to Kidd since 2013, was the best person to question about the chances of seeing the former wrestler returning, but she quickly shot down any speculation and revealed there was no chance, having the following to say...

He can’t do anything that would require him to take a bump. He can show little techniques … And he’s just so gifted, and he’s so good (in training others), but he just can’t bump.

It squashed any hope of fans seeing Kidd again, who has no trouble training younger wrestlers but is completely unable to take any form of bump, ensuring a return to the ring would be pretty much impossible.

The injury was as life-threatening as it gets and Nattie revealed as much, stating that the specific part of his neck that Kidd injured could have left him with life-changing, or even life-ending injuries.

That’s the thing when you have an injury, like what TJ (Kidd) had, where it’s a C1 injury, and not everybody’s familiar with what a C1 injury is, but it is, where TJ broke his neck, at the base of his brain. So it’s where like the brain and the spinal cord meet. It’s a very, very vulnerable area, and the actual medical term for that injury is called ‘The Hangman’ fracture, so when people say, ‘Oh, TJ, we want to see you get back in the ring,’ and they see that he is very healthy, and he is in very great shape. Because he had a C1 injury with a C1-C2 fusion, he just can’t take a bump. He has to be very careful, so he can’t ever come back to wrestling.

The fact Kidd is in such great shape can be misleading to fans who immediately assume his body is healthy enough to return, but with the severity of the injury and the damage it did to his neck, it makes sense he'd be cautious and avoid ever risking the chance of aggravating it by wrestling again.

Tyson Kidd broke his neck during a match against Samoa Joe

Initially, Kidd was one of the most promising young wrestlers in WWE and after several years of floundering, a trip to NXT and then a tag team alongside Cesaro seemed to breathe life into his career. He looked like he was finally ready to break into the upper echelon of the WWE roster, but was struck down with an injury at the most devastating of times.

Ring Name Tyson Kidd Real Name TJ Wilson Date of Birth July 11, 1980 (age 43) Height 5 ft 10 in Weight 205 lb Hometown Calgary, Alberta Debut 1995 Finisher Fisherman Neckbreaker

During a dark match before an episode of WWE Raw, Kidd took on Samoa Joe and broke his neck when he was receiving the former NXT Champion's finishing move, the Muscle Buster.

The match was immediately brought to an end and Kidd has never stepped foot inside a WWE ring again. It's a damn shame that a talented and well-respected star such as himself was prevented the chance to see how far he could go in the company, but at least we can take solace from the fact that he's healthy and living life without any serious discomfort right now.