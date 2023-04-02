News has broken that the day following WrestleMania 39, WWE will be sold to Endeavour, the parent to UFC in a move which would see both organisations merge under the same combat sport entertainment company.

It will be a public company, ending the privately owned, family business side of the WWE with changes to the hierarchy already in place, including Vince McMahon returning to a full-time role as the Executive Chairman.

The former boss of the WWE has been back involved as of late, not necessarily in the creative, but more the behind the scenes goings-on as he has been trying to facilitate the sale of the multi-billion dollar company, and now his hard work appears to have paid off.

Conor MCGregor responds to the news that the WWE and UFC will merge

One man who is never shy of sharing his opinion on social media is Conor McGregor, the UFC megastar who is actually nearing a return to action after what will be over two years out through injury. A big blow to the company, but it looks like that is behind him now, although he could venture outside of the Octagon.

We’ve already seen him turn his hand to boxing, taking a break from cage fighting, and it looks like he has his eyes set on the WWE as Endeavour is looking like they’re about to acquire the entertainment company.

He took to Twitter to share an image of himself donning both championships from the WWE and UFC. Could we potentially see a double champion across both companies at one time?! Obviously Brock Lesnar has been the champion in both companies, but not simultaneously.

Notorious is known for his decision to randomly delete his tweets, so above is the tweet, but also a picture of it just in case he sends yet another post into the abyss, never to be seen again.

He has been one of the main headline makers for the UFC despite not being active for approaching two years, and will be longer than that when he steps foot in the Octagon once again. That tells you everything you need to know, he is an entertainer. His wrestling ability is completely unknown, but I can say this with certainty, you wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of a Conor McGregor promo!

The news broke just ahead of the second night of WrestleMania 39, creating an interesting post-show press conference for Triple H, with his role not mentioned in the early reports.