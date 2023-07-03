Triple H's plans for the launch of NXT Europe this year has been delayed by the merger between WWE and UFC, following the purchase by Endeavor.

Triple H has always been keen to set up the WWE’s future. He’s credited with the rise of NXT during its beloved black and gold era, including ushering in stars such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

Alongside this, Triple H has never shied away from expanding the brand and looking to take on different parts of the world. As the British independent wrestling scene was at a high point, NXT UK launched to capitalise on the momentum.

What are Triple H's plans for NXT Europe?

Overall, the UK developmental brand produced some quality matches and feuds while allowing European performers such as Tyler Bate and current Intercontinental Champion Gunther (FKA Walter) to be exposed to the WWE audience.

However, In August of last year, it was announced that NXT UK would be shutting its doors, with a new, bigger brand named ‘NXT Europe’ set to launch in its place. Initially, it was said that the company would launch in 2023, but, as the year has progressed past its halfway mark, very little is currently known about NXT’s future European expansion.

To address the progression of NXT Europe, Triple H spoke at the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, stating that the new developmental brand is still in the plans. He expanded on this by saying that the process has been slowed by WWE’s sale to Endeavor and merger with UFC.

“It’s just slowed down the process I think … At some point, end of the year, last year, whatever it is, we said in ’23 it would happen. Not having a crystal ball to see where everything was headed in that moment in time, obviously this transition with this merger with UFC with Endeavor and TKO, it’s changed the timeframe. But I think the intent is still the same. I mentioned under the premise of WrestleMania and premium live events going global, we’re a global company. We’re looking to be everywhere. And I think … there are a lot of amazing talents here, internationally. And we’d love to explore that and give them opportunities to shine on the biggest stage possible and see what we can do with that. It’s just going to take a little bit of time.”

Image source: WWE

Will NXT Europe still happen?

The Game remained positive that NXT Europe is still coming at some point. While it remains unknown exactly when the brand will launch, the merger between WWE and UFC under one company is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

As always, GiveMeSport will aim to provide any further updates regarding the inception of NXT Europe as we hear more.