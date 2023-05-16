Bray Wyatt possesses the unique capability of swinging between genius and dubious.

Therein lies the catch with enigmatic personalities. One moment they are soaring, wings out and in absolute merriment. The very next moment they are crashing, face first and in absolute bewilderment. One must always be prepared to afford this risk while dealing with creative minds. And if there is confidence in the creator's ability, the room for crashing is often commissioned to also act as a runway for the genius to soar.

Bray Wyatt's career in WWE is a singular case of great self-induced potential and quizzical executions. The mastermind's latest innovation is the character of Uncle Howdy, who sports a hat and an eerily ominous mask while appearing to be related to Wyatt so closely that he impacts the latter's thoughts, sometimes even influencing them.

Until his identity is finally revealed to the public, we can only speculate on who's behind the mask. Without further ado, here is our take on the five wrestlers who could be Uncle Howdy, a character Wyatt claims to be "based on moments and things that have really happened".

5 Bray Wyatt himself

While it is the least likely scenario, one cannot put it past the genius of Wyatt to conceive a believable premise around this eventuality. If one thinks about it from a psychological perspective based on characters Bray Wyatt has conceived, especially those from The Firefly Fun House, Uncle Howdy being another of Bray Wyatt's alter egos is a believable possibility.

After all, Uncle Howdy does hold space in Bray's mind and even has the capability of pushing Bray over the edge, in the storyline. The feud with LA Knight bears enough evidence that, while the person wearing the mask in segments with Bray might be anyone, the real person controlling that individual could be Bray's mind. The problem with this, though, is the fact that apart from pre-filmed sequences, Uncle Howdy cannot stand unmasked in the ring with Wyatt. Unless they find a body double, of course!

4 Erick Rowan

Erick Rowan playing the role of Uncle Howdy is a possibility given his connection with The Wyatt family. There is an established backstory and the callbacks to his previous persona unto his evolution to Uncle Howdy will make for an interesting story arc. Further, it provides development to the universe of already created characters within the Bray Wyatt universe. WWE may even choose to pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee (Luke Harper) through this partnership, blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe - something not unknown to the company.

The portrait of the man who has appeared as the masked version of Uncle Howdy, though, seems to be different from that of Rowan. That detail, however, is unlikely to deter WWE from unveiling the character as Rowan, if the story to tell is convincing enough.

How dynamics alter from Bray controlling Rowan to now the latter controlling Bray and The Fiend as Uncle Howdy will certainly make for intriguing television.

3 Eric Young

Eric Young has reportedly re-signed with the WWE. The news broke in December 2022 of his signing, however, Young has not been seen on WWE television.

A very plausible explanation for his apparent absence from WWE programming could thus be an association with Bray Wyatt and The Fiend. The former leader of Sanity is a very talented storyteller and possesses great character work, evidenced by the various gimmicks he has pulled off over his career.

Eric Young's recent run with IMPACT wrestling saw him portray a rather violent character, enhancing belief that he can be the mastermind behind this psychologically-charged, story-driven role of Uncle Howdy.

Eric Young fits the general physical silhouette of the character too, making this a fair possibility. And for hardcore NXT fans, this eventuality throws up a potentially pulsating association between a former SAnitY member with the Wyatt faction leader.

2 Vincent

WWE could potentially unfurl a magic move if they pull this off.

The popular tag team duo of Vincent & Dutch was recently spotted in WWE and rumors were rife of their possible integration into a Bray Wyatt faction.

The duo (along with Bateman) is a former ROH six-man tag team champion and returned to the promotion at a recent show. But that should not rule out a future association with Bray Wyatt, especially for one member of The Righteous. While WWE may have trialed them as a tag team, exploring Vincent as a singles competitor and putting him behind the mask of Uncle Howdy could prove to be genius decision-making.

Vincent possesses the personality and look to portray a mysterious character, akin to those in the Bray Wyatt universe. He also fits the physical stature of the Uncle Howdy character first shown on television.

This eventuality further opens the delicious potential of charismatic interactions between the two creative men essaying the characters of Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy. Moreover, given the freshness of this association, the storytelling freedom will be immense.

1 Bo Dallas

Most insinuations point toward the direction of Bo Dallas being the person behind the Uncle Howdy mask.

It was reported in January 2023 that Bo Dallas was in San Antonio, Texas, the host city of Royal Rumble, during the weekend of the show. And, as one is already aware, Uncle Howdy did get involved in Bray Wyatt's Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the premium live event.

The supposition that Bo Dallas could indeed be the man behind the Uncle Howdy mask also strengthens its case given the real-life association between Wyatt and the former NXT champion. Bo Dallas happens to be the brother of Bray Wyatt in real life.

Dallas has not wrestled since his WWE release and a return to the company has previously been deemed very likely.

Lending further credence to Dallas playing Uncle Howdy is the fact that the latter was spotted wearing an earring similar to the one sported by Bo Dallas during his WWE run.

Moreover, with Bray Wyatt's characters having their general aura similar to The Undertaker and WWE possessing a penchant for sibling affiliation stories, this pairing could be a 'Brothers of Destruction' regen.

The hardcore NXT fans would remember Bray Wyatt trying to previously recruit Bo Dallas during the pair's concurrent run in the brand. And with Wyatt's confession of borrowing elements of reality in creating a "complex" relationship between himself, The Fiend, and Uncle Howdy, there is plenty of meat to extract from this exciting collaboration.

As always with Bray Wyatt and his universe, there is an immense scope of intriguing stories that can be told with the Uncle Howdy character. Not just in the short or medium-term, but for years to come.