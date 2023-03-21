Carmella was 'not available' for WWE Raw last night and may now miss WrestleMania 39.

Last night on Raw, Carmella was supposed to team with Chelsea Green to take on Bianca Belair and Asuka.

However, 'Mella wasn't able to make the show, being placed by Piper Niven instead, leading to some concern from fans about her status.

Why are fans concerned about Carmella?

As noted, Carmella was "not available" for Raw last night, as announced on the show, and some fans are now worried that she may miss WrestleMania 39.

Over the weekend, it was reported by WrestleVotes that Carmella was set for a "showcase" tag match at WrestleMania 39, teaming with Green as one of the four teams in the bout.

As of last creative discussion, the women’s fatal four way at WrestleMania will be: Raquel/ Liv vs. Shayna / Ronda vs. Nattie / Shotzi vs. Carmella & Chelsea.

However, with Carmella unable to wrestle on last night's show, and Piper taking her place, some fear that the "underappreciated" WWE Superstar may now miss WrestleMania, as explained by WrestleTalk.

Who else will miss WrestleMania 39?

Should she be unable to make the show, Carmella will be far from the only WWE Superstar who has been forced to pull out of WrestleMania 39.

Several notable wrestlers are on the sidelines right now with long-term injuries, including Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Big E, with the three former WWE Champions almost definitely set to miss WrestleMania.

Kofi Kingston, another former WWE Champion, was also set for a role on the card at WrestleMania, but has been forced to pull out after undergoing surgery last week following a "freak accident", which you can read more about by clicking here.

Matt Riddle is another name who likely won't be at WrestleMania, although his absence isn't injury related, with the former NXT star still being off TV following his reported suspension in late-2022 for an alleged failed drugs test.

It's worth noting that Carmella isn't 100% off the WrestleMania card right now, but given that we're under two weeks away from the show and she was pulled from last night's Raw, it isn't looking too good for her.

