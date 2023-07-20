New details have emerged revealing plans that were ultimately scrapped that would have seen Bray Wyatt become the leader of a new WWE faction for the first time since "The Wyatt Family" disbanded in 2017.

Wyatt, who has been absent from WWE television since the beginning of 2023, is currently on a career hiatus due to undisclosed health issues.

The former WWE Champion has been making headlines recently for new pictures emerging showing him to be in incredible shape, as well as getting a rub from the legendary Undertaker in a recent interview with "The Phenom" having nothing but good things to say about "The Eater of Worlds".

While no news has emerged about Wyatt's contractual status with the WWE for a while and there are currently no details on when he will be making his highly anticipated return to television, a new report is doing the rounds right now detailing that the WWE had some exciting plans for Wyatt in the distant past that sadly never came to fruition.

Wyatt's first batch of success in the WWE came from heading a now-iconic faction known as "The Wyatt Family" alongside Erick Rowan and the late, great Luke Harper. Later on, "The Monster Among Monsters" Braun Strowman was also added to the fold.

As the notorious cult leader, Wyatt delivered some of his best career work to date, a sentiment which is echoed by WWE legend The Undertaker.

What Bray Wyatt plans were dropped?

As of this writing, both Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, who is heavily rumored to be his real-life brother, Bo Dallas, are still employed by the WWE, but both are currently on hiatus due to Wyatt's undisclosed illness.

WWE quietly scrapped any and all plans for Wyatt, including a planned match at WrestleMania 39 against Bobby Lashley, when they learned of his illness and there has not been any mention of Wyatt or Uncle Howdy on WWE television since.

However, Fightful is reporting that Bray and Bo, after WrestleMania, were set to be joined in a new faction by the 'underrated' Eric Young. However, the former NXT star opted to leave WWE, with his unwillingness to work with Vince McMahon being the reported reason why.

The report also explains that Alexa Bliss, prior to her pregnancy, was also slated to be part of the faction, which was set to debut on WWE TV after WrestleMania 39, before plans had to be dropped for a variety of factors outside of WWE's control.

It remains to be seen if the WWE will pull the trigger on continuing Wyatt's storyline when he is cleared to return to the ring, and if we will ever see a new "Wyatt Family" style faction from "The Eater Of Worlds" in the future.

