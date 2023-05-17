Professional wrestling, or sports entertainment, can be a strange gig.

Imagine feuding with someone on a Monday and then traveling with them on a coach to fight him on a Friday, while never laying a hand on each other in the interim. It is common knowledge now that wrestling is a largely-predetermined event and that wrestlers are coordinating with each other to perform. That, however, does not stop anyone from legitimately disliking their colleague and causing them harm. While bodily harm is one way of being extremely unprofessional, wrestling history is privy to stranger demonstrations of inappropriate behavior.

At times, certain stars of professional wrestling can be the complete opposite of "professional" both on screen and behind the scenes. Without further ado, here's a look at 10 instances when pro wrestlers were extremely unprofessional.

10 Shawn Michaels oversells everything at SummerSlam 2005

This is perhaps the only entry on this list that is remotely funny. And it has aged extremely well, while also being well-received at the time, for what it was.

In Summer Slam 2005, Shawn Michaels squared off against Hulk Hogan and from the outset, it was evident that the former was up to something. Michaels was constantly overselling every move, jumping across comically every time Hogan would touch him. To be fair, the theatrics did elevate the match into a rather funny spectacle.

Later, reports emerged suggesting Michaels had pitched for more than one match which also included him putting Hogan over. The Hulkster, however, was reportedly adamant about winning a one-off bout and had his way. Michaels was peeved and proceeded to bump around like a ping-pong ball throughout their match. Perhaps, he was not the one being unprofessional after all?

9 Charlotte drops the belt

Charlotte Flair will surely be listed among the greatest to have ever laced a pair of wrestling boots. She can sit comfortably in the company of her father, the legendary Ric Flair. Her interaction with Becky Lynch while exchanging the women's championship titles following the WWE Draft in 2021 will, however, not be part of her nostalgia trip while seated at that table.

The plan for the post-draft episode of SmackDown was for the two women to exchange words and their titles, with Charlotte handing over her Raw Women's Championship first for Becky to recount her 'Becky two belts' gimmick. Charlotte, however, changed plans on the fly and dropped the title instead of handing it over. She further proceeded to go off-script while cutting a promo when Sasha Banks came to the ring.

Consequently, there was a heated confrontation backstage involving Becky and Charlotte, which led to the latter being ejected from the building.

8 Alberto Del Rio slaps an employee

Alberto Del Rio was fired by WWE in 2014 when, according to reports, he allegedly slapped an employee in retaliation for racial comments.

Racism has no place in society and Del Rio was rightly angered by the situation. Resorting to violence, however, is hardly a solution, and when Del Rio forced his hand on said employee, the Mexican wrestler forced WWE's hand too. It was telling, though, because WWE released a rather curt statement to announce this news. And that was perhaps indicative of friction between the two parties.

The subsequent years bear enough testimony of Del Rio being problematic, especially considering the very serious allegations from his ex-girlfriend that led to criminal charges.

READ MORE: Worst WWE World Heavyweight Champions (Ranked)

7 The 'stupid' Randy Orton episode

Randy Orton is not exactly the calmest person around. The Viper has publicly lost his temper on many occasions, including flicking the finger to a live crowd during a WWE pay-per-view.

However, the Kofi episode is his biggest transgression. And the outcome of his unprofessional behavior cost Kofi a major push, sending years of his career into the mid-card vortex.

During an episode of Raw before WrestleMania 26, the plan was for Orton to punt Kofi for a win. The Ghanaian wrestler seemingly forgot about it and stumbled to his feet instead of remaining on his knees for the move. Orton, instead of reminding Kofi about the spot, proceeded to shout "stupid" several times after executing an RKO while being visibly disgusted.

And that was the exact moment Kofi lost his push, not winning the Money in the Bank Ladder match at the showcase of the immortals, as planned.

All this led to Kofi Mania in 2019 though!

6 Austin Aries walks out

Austin Aries has developed a reputation for being difficult to work with and developing fractured relationships with almost every top wrestling promotion in the US.

In 2018, Austin Aries was Impact World Champion and was set to lose the title to John Morrison at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. That played out as it was supposed to, following which Aries publicly displayed his displeasure before walking out.

Once the bell rang to declare Morrison the winner, Aries no-sold the finish, spat at his opponent's first title win, hurled expletives at the company's top brass, flipped everyone off, and simply left.

Some reckoned it to be a work but as it turned out, Aries was being angry and extremely unprofessional.

5 John "Bradshaw" Layfield behaves meanly

JBL has a reputation, and it is not the best kind. There are several instances of him crossing different proverbial lines.

The 2005 edition of ECW One Night Stand was one such occasion. After a fantastic pay-per-view, ECW wrestlers squared off in the ring with superstars from Raw and SmackDown.

Two wrestlers on opposing sides were JBL from WWE and The Blue Meanie from ECW. It must be noted that heading into this segment, the two wrestlers had mutual heat. Meanie had accused JBL of fat-shaming and bullying him. JBL, meanwhile, was upset over the labeling of said allegations. This led to JBL throwing deliberate punches onto an existing wound which cut Blue Meanie open the hard way.

The visuals of blood trickling across and down the face of Blue Meanie shows JBL in a very poor light.

4 Ultimate Warrior holds WWE for ransom... and gets suspended

Circa 1991, The Ultimate Warrior had a bone to pick with Vince McMahon when he felt unjustly treated in comparison to Hulk Hogan.

Irrespective of the validity of his feelings, The Ultimate Warrior took the wrong road in expressing his opinions. Instead of speaking with WWE's (then WWF) top brass, he held them to ransom, threatening a no-show if his set of demands were not met. Among his demands were increased royalty for merchandise sales, reduced working dates, and increased compensation for a match he fought in the past.

Worried about the immediate future, Vince gave in to the demands temporarily, before serving him a notice after SummerSlam that year. The notice stated Ultimate Warrior to be "unreliable" and "erratic", referring to his behavior as a "serious mistake."

It would be nearly a year before the wrestler returned to the ring.

READ MORE: 13 Best WWE Entrance Themes Ever (Ranked)

3 Jeff Hardy shows up drunk

Jeff Hardy would be particularly aware of the hazards a career in wrestling is accompanied by. Right from the outset, this member of The Hardy Boyz has been a daredevil high-flier, putting his body on the line. However, another defining aspect of his career would be his demons relating to alcohol and substance abuse.

And while showing up inebriated to any workplace is highly unprofessional, turning up to a wrestling ring that way is outright dangerous. There have been multiple examples of unfortunate injuries to perfectly sober wrestlers that have ended or shortened their careers. Thus, for the sake of one's safety if not for being a professional, Jeff Hardy showing up intoxicated and in no condition to wrestle during the main event of a pay-per-view is unacceptable.

2 Bob Holly beats up a youngster

The culture that existed in the wrestling locker rooms of the past was toxic and problematic. It involved testing the limits of sanity by hazing young trainees and even going as far as breaking them. Bob Holly, according to many, was a proponent of this culture. And one of its known victims was Matt Cappotelli during Season 3 of WWE's Tough Enough.

At the time, it was believed that Bob Holly was stressed due to his neck injury, and he seemed to channel that into being excessively harsh on Cappotelli. On one particular day, irked by Cappotelli's jovial mood, Holly booted the trainee in his jaw repeatedly and decimated his face further by kicking him in the eye.

Cappotelli would go on to win that season of Tough Enough. However, his career would be cut short a few years later due to a brain tumor. He'd pass away in 2018.

READ MORE: Curb Stomp: Iconic WWE & Wrestling Move Explained

1 Vince McMahon denies Wendi Richter equal pay

Even till the mid-2000s female wrestlers were contracted for how they looked on-screen rather than their in-ring abilities. So one can only imagine what the situation must have been for those women who were good at wrestling in the mid-1980s. And to augment their misery back in the day, WWE went to ridiculous heights to quash any discussions of equal footing for men and women.

Circa 1985, when WWF Women's Champion Wendi Richter started asking questions about the pay disparity for top champions of different genders, Vince McMahon responded by executing the original screwjob.

Wendi was put in a match against 62-year-old Fabulous Moolah. However, Moolah was put in a full bodysuit and was announced as 'The Spider Lady'. Moolah, who was in cahoots with the referee, pulled off a dubious roll-up pinfall to win the championship.

The video of this match is still available on WWE's website and shows exactly how shameful the situation was. This was one of those incidents that looks even more shocking looking back at it in retrospect.