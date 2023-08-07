Highlights As expected, Brock Lesnar is slated to take some time away from WWE after losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

However, the ten-time World Champion won't be off TV for too long, with a match at Fastlane on October 7 deemed 'likely'

As for who Lesnar could be feuding with, the current frontrunners are World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes squared off in their third battle at SummerSlam 2023. In an amazing battle, Rhodes pinned Lesnar to end their rivalry.

After a loss, the WWE Universe is waiting to see what’s next for the Beast Incarnate.

A new report has emerged indicating that Brock Lesnar will take a break from WWE after SummerSlam 2023. The report also states when Lesnar is expected to make his next appearance in WWE.

Latest news on Brock Lesnar's WWE future

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes tore each other apart in their collision at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate dominated over the American Nightmare throughout the match and also suggested the latter to stay down and get counted out.

However, filled with fighting spirit, Rhodes kept on getting back in the ring which infuriated Lesnar. Though the Beast delivered a couple of F5s to Cody, apart from one through the table, the American Nightmare wasn’t ready to stay down.

After getting beaten up by the Beast, Rhodes delivered a trifecta of Cross Rhodes to Lesnar, disastrous enough to get a pinfall victory. After defeating Lesnar, Cody’s celebration was accompanied by respect from Lesnar who hugged his rival as well.

Image Credits: WWE

It was later revealed that the moment of respect between both stars was unplanned and the WWE Universe was happy to see Lesnar’s act. However, after a huge loss, Brock's next appearance in WWE.

As per a recent report from the Wrestling Observer, Brock is set to take a short break from WWE, but not for too long.

Lesnar is advertised for WWE Fastlane, which is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis on October 7, so the report suggests he'll only be off TV for a month or so, with a match at the October show deemed likely.

Brokc Lesnar is advertised for Fastlane, I’m not sure if that’s where he returns.He’s going to be gone for a little while is what I was told, but not long.

Image Credits: WWE

What's next for Brock Lesnar?

After his rivalry with Cody Rhodes has supposedly ended, Brock Lesnar’s next move in WWE seems uncertain. Given that he is a free agent, Lesnar can choose anyone among the WWE roster as the next visitor to Suplex City.

However, Lesnar has not challenged anyone for the World Championship since his loss against Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2022.

Though he cannot face Reigns, a new World Championship had been introduced by Triple H a few months ago which the Beast has not seen yet. A match for the World Heavyweight Championship might be seen after the Beast returns from his break.

Image Credits: WWE

On the contrary, Gunther will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion before Fastlane, and a match against him could live up to the dreams of millions around the world and add another massive storyline to WWE TV.

This could be something new for Lesnar and an Intercontinental Championship win could change the course of WWE as well.

