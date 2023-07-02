Drew McIntyre made a surprise return to the WWE at last night's Money In The Bank premium live event and was quick to make his intentions known.

The roof erupted as the 38-year-old Scottish former world champion made his way to the ring and stood face-to-face with Intercontinental champion, Gunther before taking out the latter with a brutal Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

McIntyre's return follows weeks of rumors about his WWE future, and a 'surprising' new report suggests that despite McIntyre's return to the WWE, his current deal is still set to expire in early 2024 and thus far, talks have not taken place about him staying past that date.

Has Drew McIntyre signed a new WWE contract?

The new report from PWInsider was released shortly after McIntyre's surprise return at Money In The Bank.

According to multiple sources, McIntyre has not yet inked a new deal with the company ahead of his expected televised return and upcoming feud against Gunther over the Intercontinental championship.

By all accounts, he has around six months left on his current deal, which means the final half of 2023 will be crucial for Drew's career and will obviously play a part in his decision to stay with the company or move on.

It has been reported that McIntyre, who has been ready to return to in-ring action for some time, had seen his return to the company held back due to him wanting to be featured in a major storyline rather than just having a random, uneventful return.

Based on last night's event, it looks as though WWE Creative and McIntyre have certainly seen eye to eye on the building Intercontinental title storyline.

What did Triple H say about Drew McIntyre's WWE return?

After Money in the Bank went off the air last night, Triple H took center stage in a press conference where he talked about the show. The subject of Drew McIntyre's return obviously came up and he downplayed the rumors of McIntyre having issues with the company. "The Game" had the following to say...

"So here's a funny thing on the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read stuff, I see stuff all the time that's printed and put out there. People say, 'Sources say.' 75 percent of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue, it's news to me. He was just out, with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out, he had something else he wanted to get fixed so we did it and here he is,"

Money In The Bank certainly lived up to the hype and McIntyre's return has certainly got the WWE Universe talking. GiveMeSport will keep you updated on any breaking news regarding McIntyre's WWE future, and his eventual contract negotiations that are due to take place, presumably, before the end of the year.

