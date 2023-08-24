Highlights Edge has wrestled the last match of his WWE contract, with heavy speculation emerging about his future

Reports have claimed that while Edge may retire, he's also received heavy interest from AEW

And now, a new report has revealed that the feeling within WWE is that Edge is going to the competition.

WWE legend Edge may be about to depart the company and make the move to AEW.

In recent weeks, a huge point of discussion within the wrestling world has been the future of Edge.

'The Rated R Superstar' would be the first to admit that he won’t be physically able to compete for much longer, but the retirement rumours have come to the forefront over the last couple of weeks.

Latest news on Edge

The 49-year-old has already had to call an end to his career once before, taking doctors advice in 2011, just after retaining the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27.

It was presumed that Edge’s career had been brought to an unfortunate end, and, for nine years, that was the case.

Luckily, fans were able to see the four-time WWE Champion make a miraculous return to the ring in 2020, emerging at that year’s Royal Rumble.

Since then, he’s competed against old enemies like Randy Orton and tried to put over the younger stars such as Grayson Waller, but, the clock has continued to tick when it comes to the end of his career.

Image Credits: WWE

Has Edge retired?

Around a year ago, the Canadian indicated that WWE’s trip to Toronto in the summer of this year was in contention to be his final outing.

So, the time drew closer, more came out about his contract status, including the fact that the SmackDown in his hometown would fill his last scheduled appearance on his current contract.

The seven-time World Heavyweight Champion was set up for a match with Sheamus, in a bout that took place last Friday night.

It was a hard-hitting affair which allowed both WWE veterans a chance to roll back the clock and deliver a stellar contest.

Though, following the match, the childhood hero to many took to the microphone to thank his native audience, and reveal that the August 18 episode of SmackDown would likely be the final time he would perform in Toronto, further fuelling the speculation that he was going to hang up his boosts.

Is Edge moving to AEW?

The could be Edge hinting at the end of his time in WWE, or even his career as a whole.

Many would be surprised to see the legend depart the company he has been a part of in one way or another for 25 years, yet, rumours continue to rage linking him with a move to AEW.

Per a new update from PWTorch, it now appears that there is more to the AEW rumours than first thought, with there being considerable belief within WWE that Edge could be heading to Tony Khan’s company after the star reportedly presented an offer to his current employers that they weren’t willing to reachREAD MORE: WWE: Triple H's ‘huge’ plans for Payback 2023 Despite being a direct rival, many of former WWE names currently find themselves in AEW, including Edge’s longtime friend and former tag team partner Christian Cage.

So, a defection occur, fans of all ages will look forward to the reuniting of a duo that once totally reeked of awesomeness.

As always, should anything change regarding Edge’s future, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.