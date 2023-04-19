Seth Rollins has 'no issues' with Triple H or WWE, a new report has claimed.

This comes after rumours that Rollins walked out of Raw two weeks ago, unhappy with his current booking, and even tried to quit WWE.

The update serves as the latest reminder that Rollins isn't unhappy with his position within WWE, and isn't looking to leave anytime soon.

Is Seth Rollins unhappy in WWE right now?

As noted, shortly after the Raw after WrestleMania 39, rumours online suggested that Rollins was unhappy with how Triple H is booking him in WWE, and was looking to leave.

However, as you can read about by clicking here, rumours were quickly debunked by a report which stated that Seth isn't looking to quit WWE, and enjoys working in the same company as his wife, Becky Lynch.

To back that up, Fightful is reporting that there is no trouble between Rollins and Triple H, or the wider WWE team for that matter too, via WrestleTalk.

Seth Rollins and WWE have no issues, based on those we spoke to.

So it really does seem like any rumours that Rollins wants to quit WWE are false. He's still one of Triple H's favourite stars, and clearly still has a big future in the company, despite achieving a lot already.

Latest news on Seth Rollins

After missing last week's show, Seth returned on Monday's episode of Raw, stealing the show in a highly-praised match with fellow former WWE Champion, The Miz.

Rollins won the match, but the 15-time Champion is without a clear storyline direction right now, and it seems like Triple H is going to leave him off the card for Backlash on May 6.

It's likely that the decision is being made to hold off on Rollins' next feud until after the WWE Draft and Backlash, potentially leading to a match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

While Seth isn't looking to leave WWE anytime soon, the future of his partner Lynch is a lot less certain...

Reports from Fightful this week, which you can read by clicking here, claim that Becky's deal is set to expire in June 2024, and as of now, she's yet to even open talks with WWE over a new one.

Of course, WWE has a lot of time to offer Lynch a deal she'll agree to, but Triple H will not want the situation to drag on for too long and risk losing one of his biggest stars.

