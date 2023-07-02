An update has come out regarding whether WWE fans can expect to see John Cena more regularly going forward.

Perhaps the most surprising part of last night’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view was when John Cena’s infamous music hit the speakers and the 16-time World Champion ran to the ring, shocking everyone in attendance.

The WWE icon received thunderous chants of ‘one more match’ from the British crowd, though, he quickly moved away from the topic of his own in-ring career. Instead, Cena said that he had the mic on behalf of the people in attendance.

What did John Cena do at Money in the Bank?

The legend proclaimed that, if it was up to him, WrestleMania would come to London and maintained that The Show Of Shows should come to the UK at some point in the future. However, it wasn’t long before Cena was interrupted by Grayson Waller.

Of course, the arrogant Aussie was disgusted by the idea of a UK-based WrestleMania, preferring an Australian version of the event.

Unsurprisingly, the Brits booed this proposal, but, once things got physical, the audience were happy to see Waller on the receiving end of an Attitude Adjustment.

Seeing Cena deliver his finishing move undoubtedly got fans excited, and even more desperate for the 46-year-old to compete in the ring at least once more.

It’s well-known that he has his Hollywood commitments and isn’t as young as he used to be, but there are those who are still hopeful of one more run.

Image Credits: WWE

Is John Cena returning to WWE anytime soon?

To provide an update on Cena’s WWE status, Fightful Select has unfortunately confirmed the 16-time champion’s Money in the Bank emergence was ‘a special one off’, with it seeming as if the legend won’t be reappearing again in the near future.

While this will disappoint many WWE fans, it remains true that John has competed in at least one match every year since his debut 21 years ago.

This year’s addition to that list featured current United States Champion Austin Theory pinning Cena at WrestleMania this year, though, we never know when his next outing may be.

Cena is now fully committed to his Hollywood roles, so a full-time run in WWE appears to be in his past, but don't rule out the legend having at least one more match at a big show before all is said and done.

A showdown with Logan Paul, who was also on last night's show, has been rumoured to be in the works for quite some time, and could go down at the big WrestleMania XL show next year.