Vince McMahon is set to hold meetings with potential buyers of WWE next month, it has been claimed.

McMahon returned to WWE in January following his retirement in July 2022, immediately announcing his intention to sell the company.

While news on who could buy WWE has been somewhat quiet lately, it seems like that could be about to change come April.

Is Vince McMahon selling WWE?

Vince McMahon is back in WWE, as noted, returning to his role as Executive Chairman in January 2023 following his retirement in July of the previous year.

McMahon is only back to complete a sale of WWE though, and thus far, is no longer running shows or heading up the company's creative team.

So, with Vince looking to sell WWE, who could end up buying the company?

Well, we could be set to find out more next month, as CNBC is reporting that Vince is set to meet potential buyers next month in an attempt to broker a deal, via WrestleTalk.

WWE is set to meet with potential buyers for the company next month in preparation for first-round bids, two of the people said. There’s no assurance a transaction will take place.

Despite Vince meeting potential buyers next month, as the report states, there's no confirmation on whether or not a deal will actually materialise, and McMahon will actually end up striking a deal to sell WWE.

Is Vince McMahon back on WWE Creative?

While nothing has been officially confirmed or reported, it has emerged that some WWE talent were "worried" that Vince is back on the Creative team, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Those fears were compounded when it was reported that McMahon "pushed" for the poorly-received Omos v Brock Lesnar match, which is set to take place at WrestleMania 39 in April.

However, the final decisions with regards to WWE TV seem to still lie with Triple H, with Vince just being able to suggest ideas to his son-in-law, some of which he'll green-light, and some of which he won't.

As of right now, Triple H is still running WWE Creative, but who knows whether or not that'll change if WWE is sold, based on what the new buyers may want, or what they may agree with Vince himself.

