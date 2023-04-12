Gable Steveson, who was brought into WWE by Triple H as 'the next Brock Lesnar' is set to return to amateur wrestling.

Steveson signed with WWE in September 2021, and was tipped for big things by people inside the company, as well as journalists with knowledge of the situation.

However, things have turned out that way for the Olympic gold medalist, with Gable still not having made his in-ring debut for WWE, despite being drafted to Raw 18 months ago.

Is Gable Steveson still with WWE?

So, Gable is believed to still be under contract with WWE, and all signs pointed towards the talented prospect getting into shape for a match at some stage in 2023.

However, hopes of that happening have been dashed by the news that Gable is returning to amateur wrestling after 13 months out, and will be competing in the US Open soon, via WrestleTalk.

Gable Steveson, as he announced his return to amateur wrestling competition on Tuesday evening with his registration in the U.S. Open, which will take place later this month. The announcement closes out a 13-month hiatus from the sport dating back to last season’s NCAA Championships where Steveson left his wrestling shoes on center mat.

Steveson returning to amateur wrestling isn't an indication that he's left professional wrestling, but it certainly does reveal that the 22-year-old's main focus right now isn't on training for his first WWE match, whenever that may be.

This comes after news last month from the Wrestling Observer which indicated that Triple H, who brought Gable into WWE, had cancelled plans for a "monster push" for the Olympic athlete, which you can read more about by clicking here.

What are Triple H's plans for Brock Lesnar?

As noted, Triple H has given up on his "monster" plans for Gable, but still has big feuds in the works for Lesnar, the man Steveson was supposed to be emulating.

After rumours that Lesnar would be retiring from wrestling and leaving WWE after WrestleMania, 'The Beast' turned up on Raw last week, turned heel, and started his next feud.

Lesnar was set to team with Cody Rhodes on the show to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but turned on the former AEW star before their match, immediately starting a feud between the two.

Brock is slated to be on Raw next week, after missing this week's show, where he is widely expected to accept Cody's challenge to a match at Backlash in Puerto Rico next month on May 6.

