Highlights Randy Orton has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022 due to a serious back injury

The injury was so bad that, at the time, it was rumoured that Randy had been told he should never wrestle again

However, Orton is working out at the Performance Center as rumours of a WWE return begin to intensify

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022, with reports stating that 'The Viper' had sustained a serious back injury.

Orton underwent surgery a few months ago and has been expected to make a return for weeks now, despite doctors telling him that he shouldn't ever wrestle again.

A video of Randy entering the WWE Performance Center went viral on social media last night, and a new report has added details about Orton's return.

Is Randy Orton returning to WWE?

In the past few months, the WWE Universe has witnessed some of the most unexpected returns. John Cena made a surprise return at Money in the Bank 2023, followed by another return a few weeks ago which has now turned into a full-time run for him.

On the other hand, The Rock made one of the most shocking returns in history last week on SmackDown.Though he is rumoured to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, it doesn’t seem like the Hollywood star would be a regular on the blue brand from now.

While a lot of other unexpected returns have been seen in the past few months, the WWE Universe has still been waiting for Randy Orton to make his comeback.

Orton has not been seen on WWE TV since May 2022. While there have been numerous rumours of him returning very soon in the past few months, it seems like he isn’t completely ready to step back into the ring again.

Randy Orton was written off TV due to a long prevailing back injury which he underwent surgery for recently. The injury was so severe that the multi-time World Champion, according to Fightful was outright told that he shouldn't ever wrestle again.READ MORE: WWE: Photo of Vince McMahon looking 'unrecognisable' after 'major surgery' With a lot of anticipation for Orton’s return, a new update has surfaced online. A video of Randy entering the WWE Performance Center went viral on social media a few hours ago, suggesting that he's preparing to get back into the ring.

Providing more on the matter, Fightful is reporting that Randy has been at the Performance Center for a number of weeks, getting ready to step back into the ring.

The report claims that, as of August, Orton wasn't back in the ring preparing to come back, but instead it's more likely that he's been at WWE's training facility to focus on gym work and getting back into shape for his eventual return.

When will Randy Orton return to WWE?

Seemingly, we aren't too far away from seeing Orton back on WWE TV for the first time in well over a year. While the rumours of a comeback have been wrong numerous times over the past few months, with Orton’s work in the Performance Center lately, it might be true this time.

Orton returning to WWE after months of absence could be a massive addition to the star-studded rosters of Raw and SmackDown. While it hasn’t been confirmed which brand he'd be a part of when he returns, there are some massive rivalries waiting for him on either brand.

Name Randy Orton Height 6ft 5" Weight 250lbs Age 43 Debut March 2000 Trained By Bob Orton Jr, Fit Finlay, Mid Missouri Wrestling Alliance & Ohio Valley Wrestling Titles Won 10x WWE Champion, 4x World Heavyweight Champion, 1x Intercontinental Champion, 1x United States Champion, 4x WWE Tag Team Champion, 2013 Money in the Bank match winner & 2x Royal Rumble match winner

If Orton appears on the red brand, the biggest feud for the Viper could be against his former tag team partner, Matt Riddle. On the other hand, Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship might be waiting for him if he returns to the blue brand.

