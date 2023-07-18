Observant fans have noticed that Triple H and WWE may not be planning to use two top stars on this October’s ‘Fastlane’ show.

WWE have been on a hot streak in terms of their Premium Live Events in recent times, which has coincided with them travelling elsewhere for many of their shows.

In fact, just looking at the company’s pay-per-views post-WrestleMania, every show has taken place outside of the United States.

Latest news on WWE Premium Live Events

Initially, their first endeavor following the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ saw the company land in Puerto Rico to put on Backlash, a show that saw Bad Bunny battle Damian Priest in a street fight, IYO SKY take on Bianca Belair and the first instalment of Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar.

Then, WWE travelled to Saudi Arabia to showcase Night Of Champions, where they crowned Seth Rollins as their first recognised World Heavyweight Champion in over a decade.

Also, it played host to the second clash between The Beast and The American Nightmare, while Jimmy Uso definitively turned on Roman Reigns and added more fire to the Bloodline story.

Image Credits: WWE

Most recently, the company staged their first Premium Live Event in England for over 30 years as they arrived at the O2 Arena for Money in the Bank. I

t provided a welcome boost for WWE’s UK fanbase, as they witnessed John Cena’s surprise return and Roman Reigns’ first pinfall defeat in three and a half years, as well as the two briefcase ladder matches.

So, it’s fair to say that WWE are at a high point right now. It seems as if they are purposely loading their cards with top stars and big matches to maximise the potential of their roster.

Their ventures overseas only further reflect their growing popularity in the last few months.

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on WWE Fastlane

However, as SummerSlam marks their first Premium Live Event in the USA since ‘Mania, we know that they’re going to return to PLE’s on American soil going forward, with their planned schedule for the rest of 2023 being gradually revealed.

We already know that the next big show following the 5th of August’s Summerslam is set to be Payback, taking place in early September and emanating from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Also, we know that the 7th of October will see WWE put on their seventh Fastlane show, heading to Indianapolis to do so.

What are WWE's plans for Fastlane?

Despite it still being a good few months away, the poster for the October show has been revealed, leading to some fans to wonder whether the show’s lineup has already been set in stone.

The poster features WWE stars in a row, with those on the right appearing the largest and catching the eye first.

As it’s set out from right to left, the poster reads as follows: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, Asuka and Becky Lynch.

This suggests that the push Jey Uso has been receiving as part of the ongoing Bloodline drama won’t slow down after his Undisputed WWE Universal Title match with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, however, it’s still considered quite unlikely that he will walk away with the gold.

Image Credits: WWE

Latest news on Roman Reigns

However, speaking of The Tribal Chief, there appears to be two big omissions from the advertising campaign for Fastlane, with both he and Brock Lesnar not showcased.

Both men have matches set for SummerSlam in just under two weeks, but, if the poster is anything to go by, don’t look set to appear on October’s WWE PLE.

Obviously, this is just the initial advertising and, even if they pair aren’t currently booked to appear on Fastlane, these things can change. It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns wasn’t initially planned to appear at Money in the Bank, a show that he did end up having a big part in.

Image Credits: WWE

As always, should anything change regarding Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns appearing on Fastlane, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.