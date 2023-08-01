Highlights Roman Reigns is set to face Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023 for the Undisputed WWE World Championship and the 'Tribal Chief' status.

Roman Reigns is set to face Jey Uso with the Undisputed WWE World Championship and the 'Tribal Chief' status on the line at SummerSlam 2023.

After SummerSlam this weekend, WWE will put on Payback and Fastlane in September and October respectively, and Reigns will reportedly be on neither show.

In what is another disappointing update, the latest poster for Survivor Series, which takes place on November 25, suggests that Roman won't be on that show either.

Latest News on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is currently involved in an intense storyline with his brothers. After weeks of some furious confrontations and sudden attacks, things seem to be very interesting in the Bloodline story.

After a vicious attack on Jimmy Uso from Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso was left without backup against the Bloodline.

A match between Reigns and Jey was announced for SummerSlam and a contract signing segment was made official for SmackDown a couple of weeks ago.

During the segment, the Roman Reigns and Jey Uso saga took an unexpected turn. While Reigns is the Tribal Chief currently, Jey Uso called the shots for SummerSlam 2023.

In an intriguing segment, the former Tag Team Champion announced that his match with Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 would be a Tribal Combat.

Image Credits: WWE

Though Reigns was confused by the announcement, the fact that the match was an idea from the elders, the Tribal Combat was made official.

Not only will the match have the Undisputed WWE World Championship on the line, but Jey Uso will also get a shot at becoming the new Tribal Chief.

This could be a clear game-changer for the wrestling world. However, with SummerSlam approaching, WWE has now started focusing on future events as well.

Recently, the company announced the first poster for the premium live event, which you can see below, and a lot of questions have been raised.

Image Credits: WWE

With the WarGames concept introduced last year, this year was expected to have the same. However, with nothing mentioned on the poster, the WarGames concept seems to be dropped.

Though a lot of top stars have been showcased in the poster, Roman Reigns has not been included in it.

This has dropped a lot of questions on the availability of the Head of the Table for the November event in Chicago. Seemingly, Roman Reigns will miss the premium live event this year which could be a shocker for the WWE Universe.

Latest news on Roman Reigns v Jey Uso?

The Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso is expected to be a banger. With no disqualifications and no interferences allowed from family members, the match may turn out advantageous for Jey Uso.

Both the brothers have brought their rivalry to an interesting situation and shocking appearances from the likes of Afa, Sika, and Rikishi are also expected.

Out of the blue, an appearance from The Rock may also be seen building a huge match against Reigns in the future.

Image Credits: WWE

Though it is very unlikely, a win for Jey Uso might be witnessed during the event. This could add in as one of the most shocking moments in the industry’s history, somewhere synonymous to breaking the Undertaker’s streak.

SummerSlam is just days away with one Smackdown left in the way. It will be interesting to see how things play out on Friday Night Smackdown this week.