Highlights Roman Reigns' schedule with WWE has become increasingly part-time, with long breaks between his appearances as the Universal Champion.

Reigns recently suffered an injury at SummerSlam, but it isn't expected to cause him to miss any scheduled dates as of now.

The upcoming SmackDown episode won't feature any members of The Bloodline story, suggesting Reigns is currently away as part of his scaled-back schedule.

An update has emerged regarding the condition of Roman Reigns and whether alterations have been made to his WWE schedule.

In the modern day, people often suggest that WWE are reluctant to create new stars, with those in charge potentially of the belief that, once a performer reaches a certain popularity level, they are prized away from wrestling by the attraction of Hollywood and other ventures.

In the past, stars such as The Rock and Brock Lesnar have been tempted by Hollywood and MMA respectively, leaving themselves with much of a part-time schedule to come back to WWE when time allows.

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Unfortunately for many fans, this process seems to have taken place with Roman Reigns.

Despite still being in the midst of his 1,079+ day reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, audiences have become accustomed to seeing The Tribal Chief less and less as time has progressed.

Of course, the star is there when the current storyline calls for it and is often featured in some of the best segments on weekly television.

Though, once his main stories end, it can be months before WWE’s top champion returns to our screens.

So, having recently come out on top against his cousin Jey Uso at SummerSlam, viewers have already begun to wonder how long it may be before a new challenger arrives to prompt Roman into his next defence.

Image Credits: WWE

Is Roman Reigns injured?

It’s worth noting that Reigns is believed to have picked up an injury during the match on the 5th of August, which may impact the extent to which he is out of action and away from the company.

To offer an update on both Roman’s condition and his next WWE appearance, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has discussed the latest indication of Reigns’ future.

The report notes that the injury the current Undisputed WWE Universal champion suffered during ‘Tribal Combat’ was not to do with his back.

Not much is fully known about the true nature of the injury, but, given that Roman was last seen on the receiving end of offence from Jey Uso on the most recent edition of SmackDown, it would suggest that his condition isn’t as severe as to keep him from taking bumps.

As for whether this will impact the likelihood of seeing The Tribal Chief back in the ring anytime soon, Fightful note that Roman ‘isn’t expected to miss any scheduled dates to his injury as of now’, though, the amount of dates he is expected to have over the next couple of months hasn’t yet been revealed.

Image Credits: WWE

Regardless, the upcoming 18th of August SmackDown episode isn’t currently set to feature any member of The Bloodline story, with Reigns seemingly away from the show as part of his scaled-back schedule while Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso appear to be missing from this week’s episode for undisclosed reasons.

Of course, this works alongside the absence of Jey Uso, who ‘quit’ The Bloodline, the blue brand and WWE as a whole on the 11th of August, something which is wholly considered to be part of a storyline.

As always, should anything changed regarding Roman Reigns’ condition and his scheduled dates, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.