WWE has been pulling out all the stops in 2023 to make it a very memorable year for professional wrestling fans.

With just four days to go until the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, it looks like the company could be about to make headlines once again, as The Rock could be set to make a surprise appearance at the show.

Dwayne Johnson continues to be heavily rumoured to be making a surprise appearance at the show, despite both him and WWE officials remaining incredibly quiet on the subject.

Latest news on The Rock returning to WWE?

A new report from top wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has shed some new light on the subject, which continues to raise suspicions about The Rock's involvement at this weekend's SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has been covering the subject of The Rock's potential WWE return for quite some time.

It has previously been reported that "The People's Champion" was originally considered to be playing some form of role in the ongoing Bloodline storyline between his real-life family members, Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. That particular heated rivalry is scheduled to come to head in a "Tribal Combat" match this weekend at SummerSlam, the same show which The Rock is rumored to be appearing at.

"I don't know if Dwayne Johnson will come back, but if he's going to do it for something, it's going to be for 50,000 fans in Detroit, which is this show. I don't know what he's doing again, I know there's a strike on [In Hollywood] and everything, but he's [The Rock] always doing something."

Rumors of The Rock's WWE return have been present all year throughout The Bloodline storyline, with Meltzer previously commenting about the status of "The Great One" around the time of WrestleMania 39.

Meltzer noted that Triple H and the higher-ups in the WWE wanted to bring The Rock in, but Rock himself stated that he did not have enough time to get in ring shape, along with his heavy commitments in Hollywood also playing a part in his decision to not appear.

Will The Rock be at WWE SummerSlam?

There are plenty of reasons for The Rock to return to the WWE this weekend. "The Great One" has recently been involved in a war of words with rising star Grayson Waller over on Twitter.

Their rivalry spilled over on to a recent episode of SmackDown when Waller referenced their social media feud.

Waller has had his sights set on WWE legends as of late, coming face to face with John Cena at the money in the Bank premium live event back in July, and wrestling his main roster debut match against Hall of Famer, Edge.

The Rock appearing as a special guest during the "Grayson Waller Effect" segment wouldn't come as a surprise.

This could lead to an impromptu match in the same way "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's appearance on the Kevin Owens Show at WrestleMania 38 resulted in "The Rattlesnake" coming out of retirement for one more fight.

Of course, with The Rock's family members headlining the event, SummerSlam would also be the perfect opportunity for The Rock to finally get involved in the most epic storyline that the WWE has had in years, and what an element of drama that would certainly add.

Right now, The Rock and Triple H have remained quiet on any potential return plans, and it is unlikely that any kind of announcement will be made at this stage with only 4 days to go until the event. Of course, this could change if The Rock is spotted in Detroit this weekend.

For now however, if the stage has indeed been set for "The Great One" to appear at SummerSlam, it has been done so in secret, with the intention being to shock and surprise the WWE Universe this weekend.

