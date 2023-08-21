Highlights AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27 is set to be the biggest event in wrestling history, with over 81,000 tickets sold.

As we edge closer to AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, it turns out WWE had the opportunity to book the famous venue for themselves, which they turned down.

In just under a week, AEW will be putting on a show tagged as ‘the biggest event in wrestling history’ at Wembley Stadium, with over 81,000 tickets sold as of the time of writing.

It’s clear that ticket sales for the show indicate a huge appetite for professional wrestling in the UK, and it seems as if the two top companies in the United States are both heavily interested in conquering the British market in the near future.

Did WWE turn down Wembley Stadium?

In the past, UK-based viewers have felt shortchanged by the lack of major wrestling events happening across the country.

In fact, WWE haven’t hosted a major pay-per-view in England since SummerSlam over 30 years ago, disregarding Insurrection in 2003.

Though, there appeared to be a turning point in 2022, as they provided Wales with Clash At The Castle last September.

Under the creative reign of Triple H, the company delivered a fantastic show and gave those in Cardiff the first indication of them testing the waters for future events.

With an official attendance of 62,296, it can be argued that the Premium Live Event staged at the Principality Stadium was a huge success, though, initial eyebrows were raised as to why the company opted to go for a venue in Wales rather than in England or even Scotland, given how the show was centred around Drew McIntyre going after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, it’s believed that WWE initially intended to use Wembley Stadium for their September 3 showpiece return to the UK, but received a much higher financial incentive to take the show to Cardiff instead, meaning the company turned down the opportunity to host at the 90,000 capacity venue.

Why did WWE turn down Wembley Stadium?

Waiting for an official bid from a city (or even country) has seemingly become the precedent set by WWE when it comes to hosting events. It’s fair to say that a Premium Live Event generates a lot of income for any given location, whether it be through tourism or general buzz drawing attention from the wider media.

Most recently, the company came to England to put on Money in the Bank, where the O2 Arena saw 18,885 people come through its doors in what WWE revealed was their highest-grossing Premium Live Event in history (in terms of spend in the arena).

Here, John Cena made a surprise appearance to hint at the possibility of bringing WrestleMania to London, something which obviously went down well with the crowd, but, it’s worth noting that WWE would need the government to help sanction ‘Mania in the city and, to this point, no bid has been made.

Whether The Show of Shows comes to England’s capital remains to be seen, especially since the next two instalments of the show set to be in Philadelphia and Minnesota respectively. Though, one thing that’s for sure is that British wrestling fans should have a lot to look forward to in the coming years.