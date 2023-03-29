Nikki Cross is not set to take an extended break from WWE, she has now claimed.

This week, it was rumoured that Cross was planning on taking a "long time" away from WWE to complete her PhD.

However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has now confirmed that her studies will not impact her ability to appear on WWE shows every week.

Is Nikki Cross set to take a long time away from WWE TV?

As noted, rumours on Twitter this week indicated that Nikki was planning on taking "a long time" away from WWE after WrestleMania to complete her PhD studies.

However, the Raw star, who was described by AEW's Tay Conti as "special", has now set the record straight, confirming that she isn't planning on taking any period of absence from WWE, via WrestleTalk.

Hello. I hope you are well. This is not true. This is the first time I have ever heard about this. Pretty sure I’m a reliable source. If I choose to pursue a PHD after my completing my masters in May, I wouldn’t take time off wrestling. I would do both. Just to clarify.

Cross is one of WWE's most valuable hands in the women's division, bringing a wealth of experience with her, so Triple H will be elated to know that the former NXT star isn't planning on taking a break anytime soon.

Nikki isn't slated to be on the card for WrestleMania 39 this weekend, but remains a regular feature on Monday Night Raw, where she is currently involved in a storyline with Candice LeRae.

What are Triple H's plans for Nikki Cross?

Now that fans know that Nikki isn't expected to take a prolonged absence from WWE TV, they ca get excited about what the future might hold for the former Raw Women's Champion heading out of WrestleMania.

As noted, Cross isn't slated to be on the card for this weekend's show, and unless she is drafted in at the last minute, is expected to miss WWE's biggest event of the year on Saturday and Sunday.

However, Triple H is still expected to have some big plans for Cross over the coming weeks, which could potentially see her reunite with Eric Young, who is rumoured to be coming back to WWE very soon.

