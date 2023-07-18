An update has emerged on a WWE star who picked up an injury this past weekend.

Bayley is one of WWE’s most charismatic performers. She has a myriad of classic matches and rivalries under her belt, and has become a veteran of the current day women’s roster.

During her time in NXT, Bayley became one of WWE’s most endearing babyface characters in history, but, when the time came in 2019, she proved that she has what it takes to take on a heel persona, too.

Latest news on Bayley

Though, the woman formerly known as ‘The Hugger’ has been through a lot of ups and downs throughout her time in WWE. In recent years, she has been quite unlucky when it comes to injuries.

In 2021, the star was going through a period on-screen in which she was paired with her longtime friend and rival Sasha Banks.

The duo are often credited for helping to carry WWE through the initial pandemic years, having both held singles gold and the women’s tag team titles in that time period.

However, in July of that year, fans were disheartened to hear that Bayley had suffered a torn ACL. This obviously halted her new character and any momentum she was building, more tragically, it kept her out of action for over 12 months.

Image Source: WWE

It wasn’t until SummerSlam 2022, falling on the penultimate day of July, that Bayley re-emerged in WWE. Following an awesome encounter between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, The Role Model’s music hit to the surprise of those in attendance.

Soon after, she was joined by Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, as Damage CTRL was formed. The group became commonplace on Monday Night Raw following their formation, as Bayley regularly challenger’s for the red brand’s top honours white SKY and Kai picked up two reigns as the women’s tag team champions.

As much as it may appear as if the group’s run in the company to this point was a little lacklustre, it had high moments such as leading IYO to the women’s Money in the Bank briefcase, telling the story of the tension between the Damage CTRL leader and the Japanese star in recent weeks.

Is Bayley injured?

Unfortunately, the 'underrated' star's story with IYO and potential discontent with her Money in the Bank run has been halted, as she suffered an injury on the 16th of July.

During a live event, the 34-year-old went down clutching her knee, prompting referee Jessika Carr give the X’ symbol with her arms, which to signifies to the backstage area that a serious injury has been sustained.

Those who were at the event caught footage of this, which meant that it quickly did the rounds across social media. Of course, this caused concern among fans online, with Fightful Select offering an update on what the feeling is backstage regarding her condition.

It was said that, of now, the cause of Bayley’s injury and its severity hasn’t been officially confirmed, with Fightful noting that WWE sources said that they’d likely need to wait for the swelling to go down before finding out what the problem actually is.

It’s been said that the star left the arena on crutches later that night, and may have even been seen walking unassisted, too (albeit with a limp).

As always, should more come out about the condition of Bayley, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.