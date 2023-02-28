The suspension of a major WWE Superstar was supposed to have ended several weeks ago, it has been claimed

Matt Riddle, it has been claimed, should have been able to return to WWE quite some time ago.

In December, it was reported by Bodyslam.net that Riddle had failed a drugs test, and would be taken off WWE TV.

The week prior, Riddle had been written out of storylines at the hands of The Bloodline, and it emerged that he was being sent to rehab.

What has happened to Matt Riddle?

The report that emerged in late 2022 from Bodyslam claimed that Riddle has violated WWE's Wellness Policy for the second time, and has subsequently been suspended.

Riddle wasn't just suspended by WWE for his failed drugs test, but according to the aforementioned report, the United States Champion was also sent to rehab.

However, Riddle's suspension and absence was only supposed to last six weeks, so as the Wrestling Observer notes, it's unclear why he hasn't returned to TV yet, via WrestleTalk.

He’s been out of rehab for a long time, his suspension has been over for almost a month now – four weeks. I presume he’ll be back, but when he left they made a point of (saying) he was gonna be gone for six weeks, and we’re at about 11 or 12 weeks.”

However, the report from Dave Meltzer explains that perhaps WWE no longer wants to invest time into Riddle, or just thinks that post-WrestleMania may be the right time to bring him in.

It may be that they’ve just decided not to use him for Mania and not do anything with him, or maybe they just don’t want to invest in him.

Some had questioned whether or not Riddle remained contracted to WWE. It seems like he definitely is, but for whatever reason, isn't being used right now despite no longer being suspended.

What will Matt Riddle do when he returns to WWE?

Prior to his suspension, it seemed like Riddle was one of the WWE stars that Triple H wanted to do something with when he became Chief Content Officer in July.

It remains to be seen whether or not WWE has proper plans for Riddle in 2023, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see Triple H look to push the former UFC star when he does make his return.

Some have speculated that WWE could be holding off until Randy Orton, Riddle's former tag team partner, is cleared from his injury before bringing the pair back to TV as a unit, but that's unconfirmed as of now.

