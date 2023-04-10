The Rock is 'far from committed' to working a match at WWE WrestleMania 40, it has been claimed.

For the majority of 2022, WWE fans felt as if The Rock was going to return at WrestleMania 39 for a match with Roman Reigns, his real-life cousin.

However, that didn't end up happening, with Reigns instead facing Cody Rhodes, so the focus for fans of The Rock immediately shifted to WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

Will The Rock wrestle at WrestleMania 40?

As noted, WWE has wanted to book The Rock v Roman Reigns for several years now, with the match first being thrown about as a potential bout for WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

However, that didn't happen, and The Rock didn't show up at WrestleMania 37 or 38 either, but it did seem, at least at some stages last year, like a return for WrestleMania 39 this month was likely.

That didn't end up happening, as noted, and now Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that The Rock hasn't committed to working WrestleMania next year either, via Cultaholic.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, when he turned down this year due to schedule, did leave a crack in the door open about possibly doing Philadelphia at WrestleMania 40 next year, but that was far from a commitment and certainly nothing anyone should count on happening.

The report essentially explains that WWE and The Rock, couldn't come to terms on a deal for the former World Champion at WrestleMania 39, but the Hollywood megastar left the door open for a match at WrestleMania 40 next year.

However, it should be noted that The Rock definitely hasn't fully agreed or committed to working that show, and Chief Content Officer Triple H definitely shouldn't be thinking that Rock v Roman is 100% going to happen next year, or even planning for it to take place.

Read More: WWE: Vince McMahon's new mega salary revealed after he sells to Endeavor

Latest news on Roman Reigns

Despite The Rock's status for WrestleMania 40 being up in the air, one man that definitely will be on the show, pending any unforeseen changes, is Roman Reigns.

Reigns, in the eyes of many, is likely to walk into WrestleMania next year still as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with his reign having lasted well over 1000 days by that point.

With Cody v Roman II likely a match WWE will look to book over the next 12 months, the feeling amongst some fans is that a rematch from this year's WrestleMania could take place at next year's show, with Rhodes finally beating Reigns to become champion.

For what it's worth, GIVEMESPORT exclusively reported last month that Triple H has big plans already in place for WrestleMania 40 next year, with it being an anniversary show, and you can read more about that by clicking here.

Read More: WWE: Hugely disappointing update emerges on Roman Reigns' future

You can find all of the latest WWE news and rumours right here.

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX respectively.