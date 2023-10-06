Highlights Despite speculation and hints from Seth Rollins, CM Punk's return to WWE is not currently in the works.

Fans hoping for a WrestleMania XL match between Rollins and Punk may have to accept that it won't happen.

Rollins may face challengers such as Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, or Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL, with Triple H having several options for the World Heavyweight Champion.

Since his departure from AEW, rumours of CM Punk making his WWE return have gone viral on the internet. After a few references from Seth Rollins, the WWE Universe has been anticipating a match between both men at WrestleMania XL.

Following Adam 'Edge' Copeland's debut in AEW last week, the feeling many fans have is that WWE is going to retaliate to losing one of its biggest stars to the competition by bringing Punk back in for his second stint.

While millions around the world expect Punk to make his return to the company very soon, potentially at Survivor Series in November, a new update suggests that a comeback might not be on the horizon.

Latest news on CM Punk

The WWE Universe has been expecting CM Punk to make a return to work under Triple H since his departure from AEW. Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has hinted at the ex-AEW star's arrival several times on WWE TV as of late.

With references to Punk on TV, many feel as if his comeback to the company is closer than ever, and speculation was fuelled when Shawn Michaels said on a media call before No Mercy that he'd welcome the 'Best in the World' back into the promotion.

With Survivor Series on the horizon, fans feel that if WWE is bringing Punk back into the company to face Rollins, the big Premium Live Event in Chicago would be the perfect place to do it, but it seems like nothing is in the works, at least as of now.

As per the latest update from Ringside News, Rollins doesn’t like the former AEW star, and although his references to the latter might be approved by Triple H, Punk is not close to agreeing a deal to return to WWE, and unless something 'dramatic' changes, a comeback won't be taking place.

So while a portion of fans may want to see Rollins v Punk at WrestleMania XL next year, nothing is being discussed as of now, and it seems like the WWE Universe is going to have to come to terms with the fact that Seth will be facing someone else at the biggest show of the year in 2024.

Real Name Phil Brooks Colby Lopez Ring Name CM Punk Seth Rollins Date of Birth October 26, 1978 (age 44) May 28, 1986 (age 37) Height 6ft 2" 6ft 1" Weight 218lbs 225lbs Trained By Ace Steel, Danny Dominion, Dave Taylor, Fit Finlay. Kevin Quinn & William Regal Danny Daniels Debut 1999 August 21, 2004 Titles Won 1x ECW Championship, 3x World Heavyweight Championship, 2x WWE Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x World Tag Team Championship, 2008 and 2009 Money in the Bank match winner, & 2x AEW World Championship 2x WWE Championship, 1x World Heavyweight Championship, 1x Universal Championship, 1x NXT Championship, 2x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 6x Raw Tag Team Championship, 2014 Money in the Bank match winner & 2019 Royal Rumble match winner

Who will Seth Rollins face at WrestleMania XL?

Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023, and he's not only expected to retain his title at the show this weekend, but also keep onto his belt until WrestleMania next year.

Being the World Champion, Rollins could have numerous options for the Showcase of Immortals. However, the biggest threat to his title reign is going to be Gunther. After his historic Intercontinental Championship reign, winning the title from Rollins wouldn’t be surprising, and it's something that many fans want to see happen.

While Cody Rhodes is rumored to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, if The Rock replaced the former AEW star, then a match between Rhodes and Rollins could also easily take place at WrestleMania, two years after their first match.

With the intense history both men have, WrestleMania would do justice to a match between them. Apart from Gunther and Rhodes, names like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre could also be chosen by Triple H as Rollins’ challenger for the 'Showcase of Immortals.'

RELATED: WWE Raw: Fans spot subtle tease for CM Punk returnStay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on Seth Rollins and CM Punk