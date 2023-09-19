Highlights John Cena's potential plans for WrestleMania XL have been revealed, with the 16-time World Champion in the middle of his longest active run in nearly a decade.

While Cena's opponent for the 'show of shows' isn't yet known, reports have stated that Triple H isn't planning on having him share the ring with Austin Theory

Instead, rumours indicate that singles outings against Cody Rhodes or Solo Sikoa could be the route that Triple H goes down for Cena at the big show

An update has emerged on potential plans that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has for John Cena at WrestleMania XL, which takes place in April 2024.

The 16-time World Champion has been part of a massive rivalry with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown lately, with the story also involving Cena's former rival AJ Styles.

With a lot of rumors around Cena’s storylines and future plans within WWE, we now know at least one match that the Hollywood star WON'T be part of at WrestleMania next year.

What are Triple H's plans for John Cena?

John Cena has been engaged in a confusing Bloodline story since his return on Friday Night SmackDown a few weeks ago. The legend appeared on the Grayson Waller Effect recently which was anticipated to be the beginning of a rivalry between Cena and Waller, but that isn't what happened.

However, before he could do things on his terms, Jimmy interfered. Eventually, Solo also joined the fray and a brawl broke out. While Waller sat and enjoyed the beatdown Cena was getting from The Bloodline members, Styles came out to even the odds.

Soon, things turned around, and the episode went off-air with Cena and Styles standing tall. While the 16-time World Champion is set to appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, it seems like the direction of the storyline is now predictable.

With WWE Fastlane around the corner, a massive tag team match might be made official on SmackDown. It seems like Cena will team up with his long-time rival, Styles to face Jimmy and Solo at the Premium Live Event. However, with a lot of tensions within the Bloodline, Solo and Jimmy will have to be on the same page to dominate over the veterans.

Who will John Cena face at WrestleMania XL?

John Cena’s last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 39 when Austin Theory defeated the legend to kick-off the Grandest Stage of them All. With WrestleMania XL around the corner, there have been rumors that both men might run it back at the Show of Shows.

Cena and Theory came face to face with each other on SmackDown recently. While both men weren’t on the same page, it didn’t seem like a rivalry was being built up among them. A new report from Ringside News has cleared some doubts. As per the update, Triple H is not planning another Cena v Theory match at WrestleMania XL, and unless something changes, the match won't be happening.

Latest news on Austin Theory

Austin Theory has had a massive ride in WWE for the past few months. Since his heel gimmick with Vince McMahon came into play, the former WWE Money in the Bank holder has shared the ring with legends like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Just when it seemed like the star was losing the essence of his character and the top position in the roster, he was confronted by The Rock in one of the most unexpected returns in WWE history. The 26-year-old performed beyond expectations on the mic with one of the best talkers in the business, Rocky, before attacking him.

Name John Cena Austin Theory Age 46 26 Height 6ft 1" 6ft 1" Weight 251lbs 220lbs Trained By Christopher Daniels, Mike Bell, Tim Howard & Fit Finlay AR Fox & WWE Performance Center Debut November 1999 April 2016 Titles Won 13x WWE Champion, 3x World Heavyweight Champion, 5x United States Champion, 2x WWE Tag Team Champion, 2x World Tag Team Champion, 2012 Money in the Bank match winner and 2x Royal Rumble match winner 2x United States Champion & 2022 Money in the Bank match winner

However, things turned around when The Rock ended the segment with a People’s Elbow to the young star. With the Road to WrestleMania approaching, it seems like WWE could have massive plans for Theory. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get the latest updates on John Cena and Austin Theory.