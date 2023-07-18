SmackDown star Grayson Waller had mentioned The Rock during a backstage interview raising speculations of a possible return for the Great One.

A report has now emerged regarding Triple H's plans for The Rock's return anytime soon.

And unfortunately, it seems like nothing is being planned for The Rock to come back to WWE and face the former NXT star.

Is The Rock returning to WWE?

The Rock has not been on WWE TV since his appearance back in 2019.

However, his return has been rumored for months now. The Great One was rumored to be out for a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but things never went there.

After months of waiting, The Rock's name once again came out in WWE TV during a storyline.

Grayson Waller, who has been making a lot of headlines lately mentioned his name during a backstage interview.

This has raised discussions of a possible match between both stars very soon.

After Grayson Waller's debut against Hall of Famer Edge on SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, there seem to be big plans for the young star in the near future.

If a match against The Rock is planned, it could be a great jump for Waller eventually making him one of the top stars of SmackDown.

While The Rock's Hollywood schedule has been a problem for his WWE return, things seem to be better now. After the writer's strike recently, The Rock seemingly has nothing left to shoot.

This would continue until the writer's strike is finished and things are back to normal.

The writer's strike has seemingly become a blessing in disguise for pro-wrestling fans. This has opened a possibility for The Rock's return to WWE soon.

However, among speculations of Waller vs Rock, a disheartening rumor has emerged.

As per a report from Fightful Select, Waller vs Rock isn't planned for anytime soon. Despite the online interactions, WWE currently has no plans for the Rock's return.

What's next for Grayson Waller?

After his amazing battle against Edge on SmackDown, things seemingly won't head into a battle with the Rock. After the Great One is left out of the list, WWE might have some massive plans for the SmackDown star.

The Australian star has already shared TV time with superstars like AJ Styles and Edge. In addition to that, Money in the Bank featured a surprise return from John Cena which was eventually interrupted by Grayson Waller.

After talking about possibility of having WrestleMania in Australia, Waller attacked Cena.

Though it eventually led to Cena delivering an attitude adjustment to Waller, the Australian star made his name and got everyone's attention.

After having segments with some of the greatest stars in the industry, WWE might add something to the big push for Waller eventually making him a top star.

One of the best ways to add a spotlight to Waller's current character could be involving him with the United States Champion Austin Theory. The young star hasn't had a great title run until now and needs something big to get back on the top.

A rivalry with Waller could be one of the best things for both stars heading into SummerSlam. Stay connected to GIVEMESPORT to get latest updates regarding WWE's plans for Grayson Waller.