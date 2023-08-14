Highlights Triple H introduced the WarGames concept for Survivor Series last year and it was a huge success, leading to plans for it to become an annual match.

The WWE Universe expects something similar for this year's Survivor Series, but there hasn't been any official confirmation yet.

However, a new report has claimed that Triple H is planning for at least one WarGames match at this year's show.

Latest News on the WarGames concept

As per a recent report, Triple H has planned WarGames to be an annual match for Survivor Series and could be announced for this year’s PLE as well.

Triple H’s idea to bring the WarGames match to the main roster was a massive success. After a shocking turn of events in both the men and women’s matches last year, the WWE Universe expects something similar for this year as well.

However, after this year’s official posters have come out, there isn’t any update on if the WarGames match would be returning for this year's show as well.

Image Credits: WWE

In what is only a positive update for WWE fans, per a recent report from Ringside News, the WarGames match might be added to this year's Survivor Series as well.

In addition to that, the report states that Triple H has plans to make the concept an annual match for the Premium Live Event.

This could result in erasing the traditional men's and women's tag team elimination matches for the forseeable future.

What are WWE's plans for Payback this year?

After a stunning night at SummerSlam, the WWE Universe has high hopes from Payback as well, the company's next Premium Live Event.

With new rivalries getting added to the mix, some fresh matches can be expected at the big show next month.

Roman Reigns is not advertised to be a part of the event and other top stars like Brock Lesnar might miss the show as well.

However, after Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on Seth Rollins last week, a rivalry might be in the making for both men and a match at Payback could be in plans.

In addition to that, with Jey Uso writing WWE, Jimmy Uso might collide with Solo Sikoa to keep the Bloodline story alive.

Image Credits: WWE

After a massive win against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, Cody Rhodes might be looking for a big match at Payback. A rivalry with Finn Balor could be in plans for the Premium Live Event, as speculate by fans.

After a shocking championship victory for Iyo Sky, a match with the likes of Asuka and Bianca Belair might be in plans.

With a lot in the air heading up for Payback, the WWE Universe is already excited. However, WWE must be cautious with the plans after a major mix of plans with the Tribal Combat idea at SummerSlam 2023. A mistake yet again could have fans lose interest in the storyline.

Payback will be hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 2, 2023. It would be interesting to see how things play out heading into the premium live event.