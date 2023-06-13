More has come out regarding WWE King and Queen of the Ring being scrapped and whether fans can expect to see it return in the future.

On the 27th of May, WWE headed to Saudi Arabia to put on Night Of Champions. The event saw Seth Rollins be crowned the company’s first recognised World Heavyweight Champion in over a decade, a shock women’s title change and further advancement in the beloved Bloodline story.

Overall, the company’s latest trip to the Middle East delivered a vastly memorable show which many fans enjoyed.

Latest news on WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Though, despite how the show turned out, it was originally planned to have a completely different layout. In fact, the company initially announced the May show in Saudi Arabia to be titled ‘King and Queen of the Ring’, with it assumed that tournament finals to crown the next stars to be considered WWE royalty.

Of course, this didn’t happen and the match between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in the final of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament could have been something which put the company off holding more tournament style matches to determine a King and Queen, with repetition on the weekly shows something which WWE may have wanted to avoid.

Now, as per a new report from Fightful Select, it’s been indicated that those who work for the company have not been told of when the show may happen in the future, though, the idea of holding a King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event is still reportedly something which WWE and Triple H are keen on.

When will King of the Ring take place?

If the 27th of May should had gone ahead as originally scheduled, the event would’ve been the first of its kind since 2021, where both a male and female winner took home the crown and sceptre. Concluding at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, the event two years ago saw Xavier Woods defeat Finn Balor to be named King and Zelina Vega overcame Doudrop to win the ‘Queen’s Crown’.

In the past decade, WWE have had Sheamus, Baron Corbin and even Shinsuke Nakamura wear the crown and call themselves company royalty, though, Nakamura’s time as King was as a result of defeating Corbin for the accolade in a one-on-one match rather than in the traditional format.

As always, if WWE decide to bring back the legendary tournament in the near future at a future Saudi show, GiveMeSport will keep you informed on the plans.