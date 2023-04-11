Thamiko T. Fatu, the brother of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, could feasibly be the newest addition to The Bloodline in WWE.

The Bloodline, led by Roman Reigns, is full of members of the Anoa'i family, as well as 'The Wiseman' Paul Heyman.

In a new Instagram post, Rikishi, the father of The Usos and Sikoa, has revealed that another of his sons is getting into wrestling, potentially providing the answer for who could join The Bloodline next.

Who will join The Bloodline next?

With the exception of Heyman, now that Sami Zayn is out of the group, The Bloodline is made up solely of members of the legendary Anoa'i family.

However, Roman, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Solo are not the only members of the family involved in wrestling.

The Rock is also part of the family, but his return to WWE seems to be less and less likely now that he snubbed Triple H's offer for a match at WrestleMania 39 this month.

Instead, another of Rikishi's sons could end up joining the group, with the WWE Hall of Famer sharing in a now-deleted Instagram post that Thamiko Fatu, another of his kids, is getting into wrestling.

As explained by the Metro, Rikishi's son (real name Jeramiah Fatu) is now involved with the wrestling business, making The Bloodline even stronger

Now, he has revealed his boy Jeramiah Fatu is joining the family business as the Anoa’i dynasty – which also includes the likes of Roman Reigns, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and the late Umaga – continues to grow.

Fatu isn't signed to WWE yet, but the fact that his three brothers are with the company and his cousin is wrestling's biggest stars should only help his case if he wants to join the company.

You'd have to think that Roman will at least be considering the idea of asking for Fatu to be brought into The Bloodline, considering his storyline is all about his family right now.

Latest news on The Bloodline

Unfortunately for WWE, Reigns is set to take some time off TV, and according to the Wrestling Observer, will not be in action at Backlash next month on May 6.

Instead, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion's next match is slated to be in Saudi Arabia at WWE King & Queen of the Ring on May 27 against an unnamed opponent.

The Usos and Solo, however, are expected to wrestle at Backlash next month, teaming up to take on the trio of Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle and the aforementioned Sami Zayn.

