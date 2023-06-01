A former Universal Champion, who now finds himself in a popular tag team, is currently on WWE’s inactive list.

Braun Strowman is one of the most unique performers in WWE. The 39-year-old is a huge attraction due to his overwhelming size and surprising athleticism. Despite being released in June of 2021, The Monster Among Men found himself re-debuting in the company on the 1st of September edition of Raw last year.

Latest news on Braun Strowman

He’s had many iconic opponents during both of his WWE tenures, including a memorable feud with Roman Reigns which many consider to be the starting point of Strowman’s rise to the top of the company.

Along with this, he’s also battled against some of the industry’s top legends, one of whom is Kurt Angle, who recently glowing praise to Braun on his Kurt Angle Show while questioning the company’s decision to let him go nearly two years ago.

“Braun’s a very valuable asset. He should’ve never left WWE. Should’ve never happened. The guy knows how to wrestle, he knows how to talk, he looks great, he’s a 350 pound monster. You don’t let a guy like that go. I don’t know how or why that happened. Maybe it was for money reasons, I don’t know. But Braun Strowman’s back in the right place. He needs to be in WWE. That’s where he deserves to be.”

These days, Braun finds himself in WWE’s tag team division alongside Ricochet. Though, many may have noticed the pair disappear from weekly TV over the last month.

Recently, PWInsider Elite revealed that Strowman is currently out with an ‘unspecified injury’.

“Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman is out of action with an unspecified injury, PWInsider.com has confirmed.”

The report went on to note that The Monster Of All Monsters is ‘not expected back any time in the near future’, which will come as a huge blow to WWE’s tag team division given the momentum which Braun and Ricochet were building.

Also, one source within WWE suggested that Strowman may require surgery, though, that has not been confirmed.

Having to now compete on his own, Ricochet is seemingly finding success as the high-flyer recently booked his place in this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match in London having defeated The Miz to earn his spot.

We would like to extend our well-wishes to Braun Strowman as he looks to complete a full recovery from his current injury.