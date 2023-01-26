Summary In a shocking moment, Vince McMahon won the 1999 Royal Rumble by eliminating Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Despite winning, Mr McMahon forfeited his title shot leading to Austin facing The Rock at WrestleMania.

Austin went on to defeat The Rock at WrestleMania XV to capture the WWE Championship.

With the 2025 Royal Rumble fast approaching, let’s rewind to one of the most shocking Royal Rumble eliminations in WWE history: Vince McMahon’s improbable victory in the 1999 Royal Rumble.

The late 1990s were dominated by the McMahon-Austin feud, a rivalry that defined the Attitude Era. Vince McMahon, the authoritarian WWE Chairman, became the ultimate antagonist to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, whose rebellious and anti-authority persona captivated fans worldwide. Their bitter rivalry spilt over into every corner of WWE programming, with Vince going to extraordinary lengths to prevent Austin from reclaiming the WWE Championship.

This animosity reached its boiling point at the 1999 Royal Rumble, where Austin was controversially named the match’s first entrant, seemingly to stack the odds against him. However, the second entrant shocked the world: it was none other than Vince McMahon himself.

What followed was a masterclass in storytelling, blending chaos, drama, and underhanded tactics. Despite Austin dominating the match, Vince capitalised on every opportunity to evade elimination, with plenty of outside interference ensuring the odds remained firmly against Stone Cold. In a stunning conclusion, Vince managed to eliminate Austin and claim the victory, cementing one of the most unforgettable moments in Royal Rumble history.

Why Mr McMahon Won the Royal Rumble

Despite owning the company, the commissioner, who just so happened to be Shawn Michaels, made major booking decisions. Despite feuding with Austin the year prior, HBK was now a face character and placed McMahon at No.2 as comeuppance for his treatment of the Rattlesnake.

With The Rock being the WWE champion at the time and with Stone Cold being a huge fan favourite, it was an opportunity to put the two head-to-head at WrestleMania in what was a huge match at the time. As a result, McMahon thought it would be a good idea to book himself to win the Rumble match to make other stars. Having himself team with Rock to get at Austin was always going to be something that the crowd wouldn't like, and it's fair to say his strategy worked.

The match started with Austin beating Vince from the outset, who just about stayed in the match in time for more wrestlers to enter. The first two men were also the last two men but with Austin set to win the match, The Rock arrived. The Great One was another long-time enemy of Stone Cold, a member of the Corporation and the newly-crowned WWE Champion, having just bested Mick Foley in a controversial "I Quit" match.

The trash-talking from The Rock acted as a distraction for Vince, who dragged his broken body across the ring and eliminated Austin from behind in a truly shocking moment that summed up this era of pro wrestling.

What Happened After

Despite Vince winning the Rumble, he did not face The Rock at WrestleMania 15. In an error of judgment, he forfeited his opportunity to give Rocky the night off. This allowed Shawn Michaels to replace him with none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin.

The first part of the epic Rock-Austin WrestleMania trilogy saw Stone Cold win the WWE title for the second straight year at WrestleMania XV, much to the chagrin of McMahon and his cronies. The Corporation was banned from ringside and Mankind rushed in as the Special Guest referee in a No Disqualification match as McMahon attempted to interfere. It provided an entertaining spectacle that captured the essence of what the Attitude Era of WWE was all about.