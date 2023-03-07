Vince McMahon was backstage at WWE Raw last night and was seen sporting a 'creepy' new look

Vince McMahon was seen backstage at last night's episode of WWE Raw sporting a new look.

Fightful is reporting that the 77-year-old has dyed his hair, and is even trialing out some new facial hair.

The report states that one WWE Superstar who saw McMahon described his new mustache as "creepy".

Was Vince McMahon backstage at WWE Raw?

Last night, various reputable wrestling journalists including Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp reported that Vince was backstage at Raw.

This was the first time that McMahon had been present at a WWE show since his return in January, and in fact, even since his retirement in July.

What made Vince's impromptu visit even more surprising is that, according to Fightful, the WWE Chairman looked quite different from the last time talent saw him, via WrestleTalk.

Vince "looked different" backstage. It was later told to us that Vince had dyed his hair, and was sporting a little mustache.

Sapp later clarified in a subsequent tweet that the person who told him about Vince's new mustache described it as "creepy".

Why was Vince McMahon backstage at WWE Raw?

McMahon is back as WWE's Executive Chairman, returning to the company in January to complete a full sale and takeover.

While he's not officially back on TV yet, some fans and even talent fear that it's matter of time before Vince is back running Creative again.

Why this is so worrying for talent is because of how fantastic things have been under Triple H, with the morale around the company said to be massively up since 'The Game' took over.

While some speculated that Vince's visit was linked to a return to creative, Fightful is reporting that the feeling is that McMahon was only there to see John Cena, who returned last night.

It's worth noting that since retiring, McMahon has visited John Cena multiple times outside of WWE. Cena is appearing tonight, and one talent theorized that's why Vince could be there. It was confirmed to us that McMahon was there spending time with John Cena, and they were seen together by several talent.

GiveMeSport will, of course, keep you updated with all the latest information surrounding Vince being at Raw last night, and a potential return for him to the creative team.