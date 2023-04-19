Bill Goldberg has recently revealed that WWE broke an agreement that was in place regarding a potential retirement match.

Speaking to 93.7 The Ticket, Goldberg says that he and Vince McMahon had agreed upon a retirement match scheduled to happen after his bout with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

However, WWE didn’t follow up on the previous agreement for the prospective bout, and Goldberg was left disappointed.

What has Goldberg said about broken promises from WWE?

He said: “I’ll stop the rumour mill right now. The reason why these rumours are out there is because Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. That hasn’t come to fruition through them… and nobody puts a stamp on my career. Nobody tells me when I’m done. Period. End of story.

“At the end of the day… I do believe that my character deserves a proper send off. And until that happens, I don’t believe I’m hanging them up. Anything and everything is an option… Let the rumour mill start up after that.”

The legendary career of Goldberg

Bill Goldberg is one of the most iconic names in the world of professional wrestling, with a career spanning over two decades, he has become a household name.

He made his debut in professional wrestling back in 1997 after a successful career as a professional football player. He quickly made a name for himself with his impressive physique and hard-hitting wrestling style. His signature move was the Spear, a powerful tackle that would take down his opponents with astounding force.

In 1998, Goldberg won his first major championship in wrestling, defeating Raven to become the WCW United States Champion. He would go on to win numerous other titles throughout his career, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Universal Championship.

Despite his success, Goldberg's career was not without its challenges. Injuries and personal issues forced him to take breaks from wrestling at various points in his career, and he retired in 2004.

However, he would later make a comeback, returning to the WWE in 2016. He would go on to have a number of high-profile matches, including a victory over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in 2016.

With numerous championships, iconic moments, and a larger-than-life persona, it seems farcical that the WWE would turn their backs on a career-closing retirement match for the wrestling legend.

While his career may have had its ups and downs, his impact on the sport is undeniable, and his legacy will continue regardless of the anticlimactic circumstances surrounding the end of his wrestling career.