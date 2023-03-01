Vince McMahon, per reports, campaigned and pushed for a divisive WWE WrestleMania match to happen

Vince McMahon pitched and pushed for Brock Lesnar v Omos to happen at WWE WrestleMania 39, it has been claimed.

McMahon stepped down as Head of Creative for WWE when he retired from the company in July 2022.

However, while not heading up the creative team once again, Vince's influence is being felt back on Raw and SmackDown.

What WrestleMania 39 matches has Vince McMahon pushed for?

One of the most divisive matches that's set to take place at WrestleMania will see Omos share the ring with Brock Lesnar.

Fans aren't too keen on the idea, and interestingly enough, WrestleVotes is now reporting that it came from Vince, who pushed for the match to happen at WrestleMania.

I'm told the Brock Lesnar vs Omos WrestleMania matchup was the idea of one specific, powerful person who pushed it through.

You can see the tweet below, where WrestleVotes notes that the idea for Lesnar v Omos, which hasn't been received well by fans, came from the 77-year-old.

Triple H has been quite open about the fact that while Vince isn't on the creative team anymore, he'll be taking ideas from his father-in-law, as well as other people within the company.

It remains to be seen why Triple H decided to go with Vince's idea for Brock v Omos, but it's still believed that 'The Game' has the final say on all WWE Creative matters.

What other matches will take place at WrestleMania 39?

As noted, while Vince is back in WWE and apparently suggesting ideas to the creative team, Triple H still has the final say and has put together much of the WrestleMania card.

Below are the matches that, as of now, have been announced for the big show in Los Angeles on April 1 and 2.

Roman Reigns (c) v Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Bianca Belair (c) v Asuka - Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) v Rhea Ripley - SmackDown Women's Championship

Brock Lesnar v Omos

Other matches are expected to be added soon, with just four weeks until WrestleMania 39, including singles matches for Logan Paul and John Cena against Seth Rollins and Austin Theory respectively.

