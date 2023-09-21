Highlights Vince McMahon recently underwent spinal surgery, which reports have stated was 'life-changing'

Now, it's being claimed that Vince, who is still recovering, was spotted using a cane during a recent WWE employee meeting

Vince was present as WWE Executives addressed the workforce following the merger with UFC to form TKO

Vince McMahon was spotted using a cane to help him walk at a recent WWE employee meeting after recently undergoing life-changing surgery, it has been claimed.

Ever since his controversial retirement in July 2022, Vince has been a common topic of discussion among wrestling fans. When he stepped aside, he subsequently surrendered all creative responsibilities to Triple H and the on-screen product varied greatly as a result.

Many fans were happy with the changes made by Paul Levesque once he was able to turn Raw and SmackDown into his vision of what they should be. But, it was only around six months before the 77-year-old made his first attempts to get back onto the WWE Board of Directors.

Why did Vince McMahon return to WWE?

McMahon insisted that he wanted to return to facilitate a sale of the company he had been the figurehead of for over 40 years, though, he does now have the power to make changes to WWE’s weekly shows again. He successfully came back at the turn of the year, and, a deal for Endeavor to acquire the WWE was announced in April, shortly after WrestleMania.

Despite his business ongoings, what really caught fans off upon the announcement of the sale was how he physically looked, most notably, his new facial hair. McMahon was seen with a very thin, black moustache, which seemed very out of character for the boss, though, admittedly, very little would surprise fans when it comes to Vince these days.

Image Credits: WWE

Of course, the paperwork for Endeavor’s purchase of WWE took a long time to process, but, in September, it was officially announced that the company had changed hands. As a result, the merger with UFC was finalised and a new corporation was formed under the ‘TKO’ name.

Yet, Vince's physical appearance and general health remained a talking point during the takeover reveal, as he was heavily featured in the promotional material with dyed jet-black hair, a black suit and the moustache still in fact. Some fans even compared how he looked to the aesthetic of a movie villain.

Latest news on Vince McMahon's health

Now, following the recent post-acquisition staff layoffs, WWE held a meeting with all remaining business employees last Tuesday, in which Vince certainly captured the attention. According to PWInsider, McMahon was spotted using a cane to walk up a set off to the stage and to the podium, where he made a speech.

While some may point to Vince's age as the reason he's now using a cane, it's instead far more likely to be down to the fact that he recently, according to Fightful, underwent 'life-changing' spinal surgery.

Name Vince McMahon Date of Birth August 24, 1945 (aged 78) Place of Birth Pinehurst, North Carolina WWE Position WWE Founder & TKO Executive Chairman Titles Won 1x WWE Championship, 1x ECW Championship & 1999 Royal Rumble match winner

On top of that, the report from PWInsider claims that McMahon took exception to the fact that he didn’t receive a round of applause, stating ‘I’m Vince McMahon, dammit!’ and joking with them that ‘this is when you are supposed to clap’. He then motioned for a response and teased those in attendance by saying ‘you’re learning’ when they did start to applaud.

Vince has always been known for his oddball behaviour, and was described as being ‘in his moment’ during the recent meeting. It was also noted that he was the only executive who wasn’t spotted socialising with the other employees once the formalities had concluded.

Image Credits: WrestlingAttitude

As always, should anything change regarding Vince McMahon and the recent Endeavor takeover of WWE, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.