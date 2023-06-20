Vince McMahon is believed to have made alterations to Triple H's plans for the 19th of June WWE Raw.

Last night’s edition of Raw had some notable highlights and set things up for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in just 11 days.

Trish Stratus defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the women’s briefcase ladder match, filling the last spot available in the process, while social media star Logan Paul announced his intention to compete for the men’s briefcase.

What happened on WWE Raw last night?

Paul’s reveal came in his home state of Ohio and is likely to excite many fans who will be heading to the O2 Arena on the 1st of July. Following his announcement, each of the other already qualified members of the match came down to the ring to briefly speak before a brawl broke out.

Elsewhere on the show, Matt Riddle came out victorious over Ludwig Kaiser whilst Bronson Reed overcame Shinsuke Nakamura. Also, I’m what turned out to be a funny reoccurrence, Sami Zayn challenged his tag partner Kevin Owens to not have an angry outburst at any point, following weeks of The Prizefighter continuously losing his temper.

Overall, Raw was very hit and miss as, despite the moments of quality, fans felt as if Raw’s commonly criticised three-hour structure dragged and the show slipped into tropes which hadn’t been seen in a while.

Did Vince McMahon make changes to WWE Raw?

Now, per a report from Fightful Select which came out prior to the show going on air, we know that Vince McMahon is thought to have had considerable influence over WWE’s on-screen product. In fact, it’s said that the 77-year-old made ‘drastic changes’ to the plan for last night’s instalment of Raw.

Originally, the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was scheduled to hold an open challenge for the title and, while this was thrown out due to an ambush by Finn Balor, it was rumoured that Cleveland-native Johnny Gargano would originally accept the offer. When it came down to it, Gargano was absent from the show’s running order, despite his longtime tag partner and rival Tommaso Ciampa returning last night. It’s likely that the two former DIY members will reunite in the coming weeks.

Gargano’s match was never officially confirmed by the WWE, and we aren’t fully aware of what was exactly changed by Vince regarding Raw’s schedule. Though, if more comes out regarding what was axed from and added to the show, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.