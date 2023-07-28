Highlights Cody Rhodes had a positive and welcoming meeting with Vince McMahon when discussing his return to WWE, where they mainly talked about his previous work and parenthood.

McMahon and Rhodes only briefly discussed his re-debut and agreed that it would involve Seth Rollins' open challenge.

Since his return, Rhodes has been consistent in his performances on Raw and is currently in a feud with Brock Lesnar, with the pair set to wrestle at SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes has recalled the moment he discussed coming back to WWE with Vince McMahon and Bruce Pritchard.

When Cody Rhodes strolled down the ramp in Texas during the first night of WrestleMania 38, many fans were shocked to see one of the original AEW Executive Vice Presidents rejoin the WWE.

Initially, when it was announced that he and his wife were leaving the company they helped to found, there were those that believed that WWE may not treat The American Nightmare well, due to holding a grudge over starting a rival company.

However, the 38-year-old has fitted seamlessly into the main event scene and even battled for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania.

When did Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

It appears evident that the higher-ups in the company, and particularly Vince McMahon, were very keen to bring the former Stardust back to the company.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Rhodes recalled how his initial meeting with Vince McMahon went, stating that he wanted to show The Chairman that he wasn’t fearful by making an odd entrance.

That’s a good question, I think he laughed. He has that like, [impersonates Vince laugh] I think he laughed. Because I kind of snuck in. But I like leaned over him, and I think he kind of laughed. I remember going in to talk to him. I wasn’t afraid of anything, and I was overcompensating almost. I was very adamant of like, I’m not, I’ve used the Bernie Mac reference a bunch, but he walks out and the crowds kind of booing him, he tells me he’s not scared of them. That’s really where I was at. It’s like, we’re good. Not scared of anything here, let’s talk. And I was almost overcompensating because both Vince and Bruce were so welcoming. So, this is the term I can use, sweet, and so positive about what I had done.

What did Vince McMahon say to Cody Rhodes?

As told by Cody himself, McMahon focused on making him feel welcome by praising his previous work and discussing parenthood, with Rhodes’ daughter being around one year old at the time.

In fact, the pair only discussed what the plan was for the re-debut in the last 20 or 30 seconds, which is where they agreed that the return would involve Seth Rollins’ open challenge.

The fact that they knew what I had done and actually were citing different things, like I saw this, I saw this, I couldn’t believe it. It was very self-affirming. And it just went like that type of happy go lucky. We’re talking about, I had, you know, Liberty was a year old or maybe not even at that time. And he’s talking to me about what it’s like to be a you know, a dad for a daughter and how special it is, it was just beautiful. And then like in the last 20 seconds of the meeting it was, Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, you know, that’s where the only business came up. And it was, I told Brandi I would say this, but I was adamant about saying please don’t do one of those hey, this is the deal, if you leave it’s off the table, don’t do one of those. I have to leave and think about it. I have to. And even in your mind, you’re like yep, I think we’re gonna do that. Even your mind, I have to leave to think about it and take some time because man, we had made such massive decisions. And I’m kind of a career left turn guy with, no way would he do this, well he did that. So, this one was going to be something similar but really special. Didn’t feel like a meeting until maybe the last 30 seconds.

In spite of his insane pectoral tear, Rhodes has remained one of the most consistent performers on Raw since his return. Currently, he is embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar, as the third match in the series has been set for SummerSlam.

Many viewers are still wondering whether Cody will ‘finish the story’ and eventually claim the championship that his father never held. While Lesnar remains in his way, Rhodes may find himself fixated with the world title once again following the Ford Field show on August the 5th.