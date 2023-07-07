A former WWE Superstar, who had a storied and successful run in the company, has made comments in a recent interview, stating that Vince McMahon is a 'genius.'

Carlito, who recently, according to reports, inked a brand-new deal to return to the company on a full-time basis, is expected to return to TV in the next few weeks as the company moves forward towards their next big show, SummerSlam.

Why did Carlito leave WWE the first time?

The WWE Universe is no stranger to the name of Carlito.

A veteran wrestler and one of the biggest players of the Ruthless Aggression era, Carlito was quick to make headlines for his cocky heel persona, natural charisma and quality in-ring skills.

A former United States Champion, Carlito defeated John Cena in his WWE debut in 2004 to claim the gold and kickstart his career, and he later also held the Intercontinental championship after defeating Shelton Benjamin after being drafted to Raw in 2005.

However, Carlito's WWE run wasn't all sunshine and daisies, and a lot of things were happening behind the scenes with it being no secret that Carlito's bad attitude and struggles with an addiction to painkillers at the time was ultimately hindering his career.

What did Carlito say about Vince McMahon

Carlito was going out of his way to purposely try and get released from the WWE after turning down rehab, going as far as to publicly bury Triple H and while his tenure did finally come to an end in 2010, Carlito himself has revealed on The Attitude Era podcast (Via Ringside News) that he actually asked Vince McMahon for his release three times prior to him leaving. "Caribbean Cool" had the following to say:

“Yeah, I requested to leave three times. No, it just shows you why Vince is a genius. You go in there with a mindset, ‘yeah, I’ll get out of here’ or whatever, and you leave there, you know, you just, you know, everything they’re doing is wrong, everything I’m saying is right, you know, they’d sell you this thing and then as soon as you walk out the office and close the door you’re like, ‘Oh, wait a minute. Oh, man, they got me.’ Yeah, you’re going to some kind of mental twilight zone, you know what I mean? I mean this shows you what a genius Vince McMahon is.”

Latest news on Carlito

GiveMeSport have been following and reporting on the ongoing situation between Carlito and the WWE with the belief being that he has inked a new deal to return to the company on a full-time basis.

Carlito has seen a dramatic increase in his popularity since his cameo appearance at WWE Backlash earlier this year, and it seems that Triple H and WWE officials were impressed with the reception he received and the performance he made.

Carlito is expected to join the SmackDown brand when he returns to the company, and he is currently heavily rumored to be making his highly anticipated return in the middle of July, just in time to fit him into storylines heading into the WWE's next big premium live event, SummerSlam.

