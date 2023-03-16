Vince McMahon didn't care that fans hated Kurt Angle's match at WWE WrestleMania 35, it has been claimed.

At WrestleMania in 2019, Kurt Angle wrestled his retirement match, losing to Baron Corbin.

Many fans wanted Kurt to face someone more inspiring than Corbin, and McMahon was aware of that, but simply didn't care.

How did Vince McMahon feel about Kurt Angle v Baron Corbin?

Angle v Corbin was the match fans ended up seeing at WrestleMania 35, but many wanted Kurt to face John Cena instead.

Vince was aware of the feelings fans had towards the match, according to former WWE writer Dave Schilling on Twitter, but the ex-Head of Creative simply didn't care.

It’s Kurt Angle Vs Baron Corbin. When it was mentioned in a production meeting that the fans hated the idea of this match, Vince laughed so hard and said “f*** em.”

So not only did McMahon not care that fans hated his idea, the fact they didn't like it seemed to only make him want to book it more.

Schilling posted a lengthy thread with several fascinating backstage news pieces from WrestleMania 35, which you can read in full by clicking here.

Is Vince McMahon back in WWE?

McMahon retired from WWE in July 2022 in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct that had been brought up against him.

Stephanie McMahon, Vince's daughter, was then appointed as WWE's Chairwoman instead, also serving as co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Triple H, Vince's son-in-law, was then appointed as WWE's Chief Content Officer, taking over all creative duties from the 77-year-old.

However, McMahon returned to WWE in January 2023, and is now back on the board as Executive Chairman, which caused a lot of panic among both talent and fans.

McMahon is not said to be back on the creative team yet, only appearing backstage at one taping of Monday Night Raw since his return earlier this year.

However, Vince is said to have convinced Triple H to put on Omos v Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 next month, according to WrestleVotes.

The match, like the aforementioned Angle v Corbin, has also been received incredibly poorly by fans, many of whom were hoping for something more interesting for Lesnar at the biggest show of the year.

