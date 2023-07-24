Around a year ago, it was revealed that Vince McMahon wasn’t high on LA Knight, even believing that the 40-year-old wasn’t young enough to be an active member of the WWE roster.

WWE fans scoffed at that report, particularly after Knight’s successful time in NXT.

Both casual viewers and those who tuned in to the dirt sheets were perplexed when 'the megastar' didn’t immediately become a hit on the main roster.

How did LA Knight begin in WWE?

Yet, fans in attendance of the 15th of April edition of SmackDown last year witnessed a non-televised segment in which he revealed ‘Knight Model Management’, an idea which WWE later turned into ‘Maximum Male Models’.

It was also on this show where the man formerly known as Mace became linked with Knight just weeks before his transformation into ‘Max Dupri’.

Adding Mansoor into his rank of supermodels, the Max Dupri character, and Maximum Male Models as a whole, never really took off from their debut.

They had a couple of segments on SmackDown, in which they showed off various fashion items, but Mace and Mansoor didn’t reach the stage of actually competing in the ring.

Of course, the repackaging of Knight was mainly a Vince McMahon call.

So, when the 77-year-old shockingly retired almost exactly one year to the day, it didn’t take too long before ‘The Megastar’ returned to our screens under Triple H’s creative reign, as LA dumped his ‘Dupri’ persona at the end of September 2022.

Though, not even Knight himself could’ve predicted the rise in popularity he went on between the revitalisation of his character late last year to now.

Fans always knew that the former Million Dollar Champion had bags of charisma, but, his catchphrases have ignited a huge wave of interest from WWE’s main roster audience, who can’t seem to get enough of The Megastar.

What is LA Knight doing in WWE now?

Many even got their hopes up when it came to Money in the Bank in London just over three weeks ago, as LA was one of the favourites to claim the men’s briefcase.

Ultimately, those pulling for Knight left the O2 Arena disappointed, as Damian Priest left with a future championship opportunity secured.

Not only that, but the star also missed out on a United States Title match as he lost a number one contender’s four-way match on this week’s SmackDown, prompting some fans to wonder whether WWE will opt not to listen to the thunderous reactions that Knight has been receiving for some time.

How does Vince McMahon feel about LA Knight?

With Vince McMahon regaining some influence over WWE’s creative process since the company’s sale, many have even speculated whether his return has affected any plans Triple H may have had for the wildly popular performer.

Now, in an update from PWTorch, it’s been revealed that LA Knight is still in line for a push as the summer progresses and into the autumn, with it reported that Vince has ‘grown to be a fan’ and 'changed his opinion' of the 40-year-old.

This will come as a relief for many WWE fans, particularly given that McMahon has changed his mind on the star. Though, it recently came out that higher-ups are said to be ‘on guard’ about Knight’s backstage attitude.

As always, should anything change regarding the plans for LA Knight, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.