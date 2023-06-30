New comments have been released stating that John Cena's WWE run at the top almost didn't happen.

John Cena is one of the biggest names in WWE history. Making his debut for the company in 2002, Cena's rise to the top is nothing short of incredible.

While the 46-year-old 16-time former world champion is only semi-active in wrestling these days as his career in Hollywood continues to expand, Cena has already done it all and has nothing left to prove.

Is John Cena WWE's biggest star ever?

In 2002, the WWE was moving on following the end of the Invasion era, and Vince McMahon was looking to launch the "Ruthless Aggression" era.

He was looking for a new star, someone to fill the boots and become the next Rock, the next Hulk Hogan, the next Steve Austin; a name that could carry the company on their back into a new era.

It may come as a shock to the WWE Universe however that John Cena as we know him almost didn't happen at all as new comments have emerged from a WWE legend, who had a tenured run with the company backstage as a road agent.

The legend was one of the names directly responsible for guiding Cena's career early on, and said that McMahon had some other names lined up to be given the push that Cena ended up receiving.

Which other WWE stars did Vince McMahon want to push?

Fresh comments from WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality, Arn Anderson have emerged (Via WrestleTalk) where the Four Horsemen icon spoke about John Cena's push almost not happening. Anderson, who spoke about the subject on his podcast, stated that McMahon was back and forth on whom to give the ball to for the main event push in the company and become the next franchise player in the WWE.

The other top names that were considered for the "John Cena push" were none other than Randy Orton and Dave Batista, both of whom went on to have incredible careers in the WWE in their own right when they both emerged at the beginning of the Ruthless Aggression era, much like Cena, and went on to form one of the most iconic WWE factions of all time, Evolution, alongside Triple H and Anderson's old running buddy, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

“When he (finally) decided on John he just said to me one day, ‘Okay Arn, I am giving Cena to you, teach him how to work, teach him the business,’ just like that. “From that point on I guess he told whoever assigned the matches, ‘Give Cena to Arn,’ and I started working with him and worked with him the entire time that he was being groomed and what he became." Said Anderson on his ARN podcast.

John Cena returned to Raw on Monday night

Latest news on John Cena

While John Cena's WWE career is once again on hiatus following his loss to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, John Cena is not retired and is still a part of the WWE and will be used as a special attraction for big events, similar to how Brock Lesnar is used. The WWE Universe can be assured that they have not seen the last of John Cena just yet.

Cena is currently making headlines after a fan filmed him without his permission at a restaurant and asked him to perform his "you can't see me" taunt for the camera. Cena respectfully declined the fan's request, stating that he was trying to enjoy some time with his friends.

This comes just weeks after AEW superstar and WWE legend Jeff Hardy was heckled by fans with piles of autographs at an airport and has opened up a global debate about giving celebrities, especially pro wrestlers, their own space when they are living their normal lives outside the ring.

John Cena showed off his savage promo skills with Austin Theory as WrestleMania match is confirmed

