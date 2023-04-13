Triple H's plans for the upcoming WWE Draft will not be impacted by Vince McMahon, a new report has claimed.

Vince is back in WWE, serving as the Executive Chairman, but the 77-year-old is occasionally involved in creative.

Despite that, a new report has stated that Vince will not have a say in the WWE Draft, and is leaving that solely to Triple H.

When is the WWE Draft?

At the time of writing, there's no word on when then WWE Draft will take place, but Triple H stated on SmackDown last week that one will be happening 'in a few short weeks'.

The rumoured date is May 8, which is the first episode of Raw after Backlash, which takes place two days earlier on May 6 in Puerto Rico.

Triple H, when announcing the draft, stated that the event which has WWE fans seriously excited, will "change the game", hitting that some big roster moves will be taking place.

However, how much of a say will 'The Game' actually have on how things pan out?

Will Triple H be in charge of the WWE Draft?

Thankfully for WWE fans, it seems like Triple H is going to be deciding what happens in the draft, with Vince McMahon said to be taking a "back seat" for the upcoming event.

Ringside News is reporting that McMahon will not be involved in the WWE Draft, and is instead leaving all the work for it to his son-in-law, who has been serving as Chief Content Officer since July 2022.

We reached out to confirm Vince McMahon’s involvement in the draft process, and we are told that he hasn’t put his hands in the situation at all. In fact, a tenured member of creative informed us that Mr. McMahon, “has not offered any opinion on the draft."

Fans began to worry on the Raw after WrestleMania after Vince was, according to PWInsider, back in charge of the show, running things as he did prior to his retirement last summer.

However, it seems like Vince was only running the show as he was in town for WrestleMania and WWE's sale to Endeavor, as he wasn't backstage at the subsequent SmackDown and Raw shows.

