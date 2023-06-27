Vince McMahon has reportedly been involved in the creative unit and has been making some last-minute changes to WWE shows for the past few weeks.

A rumour has now surfaced online giving an update on McMahon’s creative status ahead of the deal with Endeavor.

How will the Endeavor deal affect Vince McMahon’s creative changes?

There have been a lot of changes to the regular running of WWE since their deal with Endeavor was announced.

Among many other strategic changes, Endeavor wanted Vince McMahon to stay associated with WWE. For the past few weeks, the association has reportedly become a backstage problem.

As per recent updates, Vince McMahon has been making a lot of creative changes to WWE shows for weeks. Among many others, some of them include a change in Seth Rollins’ latest open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship which eventually led to Finn Balor attacking Rollins on Raw.

As per reports from PWInsider, McMahon has also made a lot of changes to the latest episodes of Raw and Smackdown. This has led to the WWE Universe taking over social media enraged over Vince McMahon’s involvement. Now, a new report from PWInsider states that McMahon’s involvement in the creative unit might increase with the deal between Endeavor and WWE finalizing. When the deal comes into effect, McMahon will likely have more opportunities to influence the creative plans.

Image Source: Wrestling Headlines

Can the creative influence of Vince McMahon decrease?

While Vince McMahon’s involvement in the creative team seems to be a backstage problem, there doesn’t seem to be any possible solution to it yet. As per reports, not only the WWE Universe, but also top stars have been furious about the changes McMahon has been making to the creative plans.

Some reports state that the recent episode of SmackDown was completely re-written under Vince McMahon’s direction and that too on the day of the show. This frustrated people backstage and made things worse. As per a recent report, Triple H and Nick Khan are also not happy Vince has been making lately and are trying to find ways to stop him from making any more changes in the creative plans.

Triple H and Nick Khan also planned to discuss storylines for Summerslam and Survivor Series with Vince McMahon to avoid last minute changes. With the recent frustration backstage, it seems like Vince McMahon will somehow be forced to decrease the changes to keep the company healthy. Stay tuned to GIVEMESPORT for any more updates on Vince McMahon’s status.