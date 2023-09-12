Highlights Vince McMahon is back in WWE after recovering from 'life-altering' spinal surgery

The 78-year-old was back making changes to the script for last night's episode of WWE Raw

This came just hours before Endeavor officially announced the purchase of WWE and its merger with UFC

Vince McMahon has made his return to WWE Creative following a temporary leave of absence after 'life-altering' spinal surgery, it has been confirmed.

While McMahon wasn't physically present at the September 11 tapings of Raw, he was calling the shots remotely, and according to reports, made dramatic changes to this week's show.

McMahon's return to creative power this week came ahead of the official sale of WWE to Endeavour, which was officially confirmed today.

Has Vince McMahon returned to WWE?

According to reports, the final script for this week's Raw taping wasn't finalised until just a few short hours before the show went live, and that was down to 'significant changes' being made by Vince McMahon.

Fightful noted that several major and noticeable changes took place differing from the originally scheduled format, including the show's opening segment.

Triple H had planned for Cody Rhodes to open the show, although that had been officially advertised by WWE, but was switched out at the last minute, with Jey Uso instead kicking proceedings off.

Cody Rhodes did end up appearing later on in the night to address his issues with the former Bloodline star, but was cut off by Dominik Mysterio, which led to the latter taking a beating from the former AEW star, much to the adoration of the WWE Universe.

It was also noted that several matches were either scrapped with both McMahon and Triple H, both of whom made changes 'throughout the day' in what sounds like an intense and generally confusing night of action for the roster and creative team alike.READ MORE: Every WWE release since 2020 - Where are they now? Further changes were also made at the last minute to remove Matt Riddle from the show after an incident at JFK airport that the former UFC star was involved in.

Reports state that Riddle, who missed last night's Raw show as noted, will also not be involved in this weekend's live event whilst WWE investigates the matter.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer also weighed in to confirm reports of McMahon and Triple H at logger heads with changes to the script happening all day.

The report noted that the changes are why there was such poor advertising of matches and segments leading up to the event last night. Meltzer also explained that in the end, the alterations that were made were deemed as being 'for the better.'

Vince McMahon is back. He made multiple changes to the show tonight. There were also multiple changes made by Levesque [Triple H] at the last minute. A lot of stuff wasn't advertised on the show, like most of it, and the reason is they were changing all day long. Vince is back, Vince made significant changes to the show... All I heard is they were probably changes for the better, but there were many of them.

Name Vince McMahon Age 78 Date of Birth August 24, 1945 Place of Birth Pinehurst, North Carolina Accomplishments 1x ECW Champion & 1x WWE Champion Title Executive Chairman of WWE

What is next for WWE after the sale to Endeavour?

Today marks the day in history that the WWE hasn't been majority owned by a McMahon. The sale of the company to Endeavour was finalised today, with the parent company of the UFC receiving majority ownership with 51% of shareholdings. Current shareholders, which include Vince McMahon, make up the remaining 49%.

The last-minute changes to this week's WWE Raw follow up on significant late changes to WWE TV shows that have been reported throughout the year since Vince's return to creative power in January 2023.

It currently remains to be seen if Endeavour will step in and eventually play the power card in regard to booking the WWE's programming moving forward, but for now, the top creative names in the WWE are still Vince McMahon at the very top, followed by Triple H and Bruce Prichard reporting directly to him.

GIVEMESPORT will keep you updated on all the latest breaking WWE news moving forward into a brand-new, historic era of professional wrestling.

