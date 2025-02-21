Summary Ronda Rousey made history by winning both the Raw Women's championship and competing in the UFC and WWE.

Ronda Rousey shocked fans when she stepped into a WWE ring at WrestleMania 34. Less than a year later, she had won the Raw Women's championship, making her the only woman to compete in the UFC and the WWE.

However, after a hiatus from WWE, her return to action at the Royal Rumble in 2022 sparked controversy over Vince McMahon's plans for the returning Superstar. The former WWE CEO had her down as his name to win the event that year, but by eliminating the entirety of the field.

Eliminating all 29 of her opponents in the Rumble was undoubtedly going to be a record we never saw broken again, but it led to the departure of a major name in TJ Wilson.

Major Name Objected to Rousey's Victory

TJ Wilson left WWE before the Rumble that year

In the build-up to that year's Royal Rumble, Fightful revealed that TJ Wilson, formerly Tyson Kidd, took a hiatus from the company. Wilson had been working in the production team since his career-ending injury in a match with Samoa Joe. While he still works for the company in a production role again, McMahon and Rousey have no involvement with WWE to this date.

Wilson's absence reportedly also caused issues for returning Superstars. Cameo appearances from names like Kelly Kelly had no real plan and spent a minute in the match, with McMahon instructing them to get in and get out. Multiple women's wrestlers also turned down spots in the Rumble, citing his absence as the reason.

It is claimed that Wilson walked away from WWE for some time, citing this as one of the reasons for that departure. The company chose to bring in former Superstar Fit Finlay to fill his role in the production team during that time. It is also worth noting that Rousey shares a strong friendship with Wilson's wife, Natalya. The two shared the ring on numerous occasions during the former UFC star's career.

Rousey Was Victorious at 2022 Royal Rumble

Despite objections, she still won that year's event

Despite Wilson's objections to the manner of Rousey's victory, she still emerged victorious from that year's Royal Rumble. However, it was only how she would have won that concerned the producer. Instead of Vince McMahon's plans of eliminating the entire field, she spent 10 minutes in the match when she entered at number 28.

During those 10 minutes, she would eliminate four other Superstars, including her future WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair. This was how the former Raw Women's champion would reintroduce herself after two and a half years away. However, that would be her final WrestleMania as she fell short to the SmackDown Women's champion on the night. Rousey has been absent from WWE since her MMA Rules loss to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam 2023.